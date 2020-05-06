Patrick Grove set to Guest Star on ‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition’

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition

ONE Championship™ (ONE) announced that Catcha Group co-Founder and Group CEO Patrick Grove is confirmed to join The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition as one of 12 guest CEOs when the hit reality television series airs later this year.

Grove will participate in the show alongside ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong to help judge and mentor the 16 contestants who are set to compete in a high-stakes game of business competitions and physical challenges.

Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship stated,

“It is my pleasure to welcome my good friend, Patrick Grove, co-Founder and Group CEO of Catcha Group on The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition. Without a doubt, Patrick is one of the most accomplished self-made entrepreneurs in the Asia Pacific region. Our 16 contestants on The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition will learn a lot from Patrick’s knowledge and experience.”

Best known as co-Founder and Group CEO of Catcha Group, a portfolio which includes iProperty, and iCar Asia, among others, Grove is also co-Founder of Frontier Digital Ventures, iFlix, and Rev Asia. Grove’s business savvy has seen him become the only person in the world to take five companies from startup to Initial Public Offering (IPO) and has collectively created companies worth over US$1,000,000,000.

Patrick Grove, Co-Founder/CEO of Catcha Group and Co-Founder of iFlix

Patrick Grove, co-Founder and Group CEO of Catcha Group stated,

“Super pumped to work with Chatri to find the next entrepreneurial superstars! ONE Championship has done an amazing job finding fighting superstars, and I’m sure together, Chatri and I will find entrepreneurial superstars.”

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition invites 16 contestants to compete in high-stakes business competitions and physical challenges. The winner will receive a US$250,000 job offer to work for a year directly under Sityodtong as his protege at the ONE Championship Global Headquarters in Singapore.

For more information on The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition, please visit: http://onefc.com/the-apprentice/