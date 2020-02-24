Paul Felder gives huge update on his health after UFC Auckland loss

Paul Felder lost a narrow split decision to Dan Hooker at UFC Auckland. Many felt that Hooker may have gotten the hometown nod due to Felder having more significant strikes and body strikes.

Either way, Felder appeared as though he took far more damage, with one eye being swollen shut by the end of the fight. He announced that it might be the end of the road for him, though his manager later said that it may not be true.

Either way, Felder took to Instagram to give an update on his health (H/T MMAFighting.com)

“I can’t tell what my face looks like right now, but it doesn’t look good. I feel like I look kind of like (rapper) Action Bronson—is that his name?—because it’s so swollen. I should be the new host of [Bronson’s show] F*ck, That’s Delicious. Let’s get a campaign going for that. It would be a hell of a lot easier than fighting. Paul Felder, for F**k, That’s Delicious. Or at least the co-host."

He continued:

“Hopefully, I’ll be out of the hospital tomorrow morning. Just staying here for precautions. Face is definitely broken, but we’ll get that fixed. My boy Jared Gordon’s had a few of these. He seems okay.”

Whether or not it's the end of the road for Felder, we can't be sure just yet. However, with a 4-year old child and a guaranteed job on the commentary desk, The Irish Dragon may be choosing the safer route and prioritizing family life.

If this is the end of the road for him, then nothing but respect for the incredible career that he's had.