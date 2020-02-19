Paul Felder finally responds to possible Conor McGregor call-out

UFC 218: Oliveira v Felder

Paul Felder is set to fight Dan Hooker in a contest that could take either of the men one fight closer to the UFC Lightweight Championship. Paul Felder is on a 2-fight win streak and is looking to make it three in a row as he takes on Dan Hooker in his hometown of Auckland, New Zealand.

However, what was interesting with him recently was his commentary appearance at UFC 246 and how Conor McGregor referred to him when calling everybody out. He called him one of the “mouthy fools" sitting cage-side and Felder told MMA Fighting that McGregor even said "F**k you" when passing by. He continued:

“I was there like what? Is he talking about me? Some people are saying he was talking about me. Other people were saying he was talking about [Kamaru] Usman or [Jorge] Masvidal. At the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter. It got me plenty of attention even if it wasn’t meant towards me. It doesn’t matter. But we’re having fun with it.”

He said that Dan Hooker is his focus right now and he isn't fighting Conor McGregor:

“I’m like, guys, it’s a joke. I’m not fighting Conor right now, I’m fighting Dan Hooker. Relax.”

While everyone would like to get the Conor McGregor fight, it seems unlikely at the moment. A logical step would be for the winner to get an opponent like Dustin Poirier (Dan Hooker already called him out after beating Al Iaquinta last time), though The Diamond doesn't seem interested in fighting the winner.

Either way, it's an important fight in the Lightweight division and the 155-pound division will keep moving forward - with or without Conor McGregor, even if The Irishman's presence makes it a lot more exciting.