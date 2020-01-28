Paul 'Semtex' Daley to face fellow ex-UFC fighter at Bellator 241

Paul 'Semtex' Daley

Bellator 241 is going to feature a fight between Paul Daley and Sabah Homasi on the March 13 event.

According to a report by MMA Junkie, the two have been booked for a Welterweight bout on the main card of the event that is to take place in Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Both fighters to build on two-win streaks

Both Daley and Homasi are riding on two-win streaks and would each be looking forward to making it three with this fight. 'Semtex' has two recent back-to-back wins over Saad Awad and Erick Silva in Bellator, and on top of that has a striking record of 33 KO/TKO victories among his 42 career wins.

Homasi, on the other hand, bounced off well from his three consecutive losses at UFC which led to his release from the promotion. He went on to clinch a decision win over Muhammad Abdullah at WXC 74 and a first-round knockout victory against Micah Terrill at Bellator 225. 'The Sleek Sheik' too has 9 knockout wins to show for himself.

Fans can expect their face-off at Bellator 241 to be quite an impressive show. The rest of the card so far includes:

Patricio Freire vs. Pedro Carvalho (Featherweight title fight)

Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Daniel Weichel