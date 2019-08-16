Petchdam Petchyindee Academy Wants to Prove Again That He is the Best

Petchdam Petchyindee Academy in action.

Prior to joining ONE Championship, Petchdam Petchyindee Academy mostly competed against fellow Thai athletes. At ONE: DREAMS OF GOLD on August 16 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Petchdam will defend his ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title against Ilias Ennahachi, who is the fourth foreign-born fighter he will face since joining ONE Super Series.

Petchdam’s last bout at the same arena drew a technical decision, as he outpointed Elias Mahmoudi to capture the title. Together with his team at the famous Petchyindee Academy, Petchdam took the time to study and break down Ennahachi’s strengths and weaknesses to put himself in prime position to claim victory.

“Ilias is a very technical kickboxer who tends to move a lot around the ring,” Petchdam said.

“I have faced kickboxers with the same type of game plan and I believe that I have the upper hand in this match. I have stronger punches and kicks that will slow him down then I can go in for the finish.”

Petchdam was happy with his decision to join ONE Championship, as it opened up new opportunities for him, such as being able to go up against the best kickboxers the world has to offer. He is extremely impressed with how the largest global sports media property in Asian history brings Muay Thai and kickboxing more global exposure.

“I love how the world is becoming more familiar with kickboxing and Muay Thai through ONE Championship,” Petchdam concluded.

“I am proud to be part of an organization that sincerely wants to help this sport gain more awareness and help people pursue their dreams. I have mostly fought with my fellow Thai athletes but the experience of competing against the best from other countries makes me want to do more and be a better kickboxer.”

The reigning champion’s career with ONE Championship has only just begun and with a title to defend in a stacked division, he is continuously striving to remain at the top of his game.