Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy wants to fight his way back to title contention

The Petchyindee Academy stalwart is hungry to challenge for the coveted ONE World Title again

Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy is genuinely motivated to win his next match which takes place 22 November against Charlie “Boy” Peters at ONE: EDGE OF GREATNESS. The two will meet in a ONE Super Series Muay Thai contest at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Being a two-division Lumpinee Stadium World Champion and a WMC Muay Thai Champion, Petchmorakot has established his name in the world of Muay Thai.

However, the Petchyindee Academy stalwart is hungry to challenge for the coveted ONE World Title again, and he will be looking to take down anyone who gets in his way.

“I have been through a lot in my career, but I want to keep going,” Petchmorakot said.

“I want to beat everyone ONE Championship puts in front of me. I will beat everyone until it is my time to fight for the World Title again.”

After being eliminated from the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix, Petchmorakot has kept himself busy by training hard for his next match.

After racking up hundreds of bouts in his career, mostly in Thailand, he is happy to showcase his skills on the international stage of ONE. His fellow athletes in both Muay Thai and kickboxing have tested his limits and Petchmorakot would not have it any other way.

“I constantly work on my skills,” Petchmorakot said.

“It feels amazing to be training in the sport I love every day. Competing among the best in the world in ONE Super Series, it has reinvigorated my career. I am honored to fight the world’s top athletes. I want to show fans what true Muay Thai looks like.”

In his quest to return to the title contention, Petchmorakot studied his opponent to get a good grasp of who he is scheduled to meet inside the ONE Circle. Breaking down the strengths and weaknesses of Peters, he was able to come up with a plan that will bring him back to the winners’ circle.

“Charlie is strong and determined,” Petchmorakot concluded.

“But I am strong too, and I do not plan on backing down. I do not think he likes to get in the clinch too much, and I believe my knees will have an effect on him. My elbows are also sharper than ever and I cannot wait to unleash them! As long as the fans are happy, I have done my job.”

ONE: EDGE OF GREATNESS’ main event will have Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defend his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title against Saemapetch Fairtex.