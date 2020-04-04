Petr Yan claims he isn't interested in fighting Dominick Cruz

Petr Yan has revealed that he isn't interested in fighting Dominick Cruz.

The Russian is rumored to be fighting Aljamain Sterling next.

Petr Yan

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Dominick Cruz claimed that he would prefer fighting Bantamweight sensation Petr Yan instead of stepping into the Octagon with Cory Sandhagen.

However, the Russian sensation is apparently not interested in engaging in action against the former UFC Bantamweight Champion. He also boasted about the fact that he currently holds more wins in the UFC than Cruz.

Petr Yan not interested in fighting Dominick Cruz

The current state of the UFC Bantamweight Division certainly seems like an exciting one. Henry Cejudo is preparing himself to defend his UFC Bantamweight Championship against Jose Aldo. Meanwhile, several other notable names from the division are looking to fight it out among themselves to earn a rightful shot at the title.

As we know by now, despite a loss to Marlon Moraes, Aldo was given a shot at the UFC Bantamweight Title. And the fact of the matter is, several top fighters including Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling, certainly did not appreciate the UFC handing out another title shot to the Brazilian.

With Cruz showing his interest in fighting Petr Yan for his return bout in the UFC, the Russian has now claimed that he is not willing to share the Octagon with a UFC commentator. It is expected that Yan would rather face Sterling at this stage of his career.

Here is what Yan tweeted out:

Fun fact: I have more UFC wins than @DominickCruz 🤔 At this point I’m not really interested in beating tv commentators https://t.co/yKymlv4d7n — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) April 1, 2020

What's next for the UFC Bantamweight Division?

The next big fight in the UFC Bantamweight Division will witness the reigning divisional champ Henry Cejudo defend his UFC Bantamweight Title against Jose Aldo at UFC 250 in Brazil.

However, as of now, it remains to be seen if the UFC will proceed with the event or not, given the massive coronavirus outbreak around the globe has canceled pretty much every sporting event.