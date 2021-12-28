Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling 2: When is the rematch likely to happen?

The rematch between bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and interim titleholder Petr Yan is expected to be scheduled for the UFC 272 pay-per-view inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 5, 2022.

Yan became the first UFC champion to drop his belt via disqualification when he executed an illegal knee on a downed Sterling at UFC 259 back in March. Sterling vs. Yan 2 was initially scheduled for UFC 267 in October. 'Funk Master', however, had to pull out due to injury.

Cory Sandhagen stepped in to challenge 'No Mercy' for the interim belt. The 28-year-old Russian star won the bout via unanimous decision.

Speaking on his The Weekly Scrap Podcast, Aljamain Sterling claimed that Sean Shelby, senior vice president of talent relations at the UFC, discussed scheduling the fight for either February or April as well.

"We are going to run it back. So that is all that matters. I am hoping that it's gonna be in that March card. We will see what happens. I know Sean said February, March or April. I'm just like April is just so far. March would be ideal. I am already gearing up, man. I thought COVID was gonna slow me down more but I’m just excited to get back out there and compete. I want to make money and shut these clowns up," said Sterling.

Watch Aljamain Sterling in conversation with his good friend Henoc Maurice below:

The UFC 270 and UFC 271 cards for January and February next year, respectively, are all full and hence, March seems like the ideal month for Sterling vs. Yan 2.

Petr Yan was a heavy favorite heading into the cancelled rematch at UFC 267

Petr Yan (16-2) was a clear -300 favorite ahead of his UFC 267 clash with Aljamain Sterling (20-3). The Russian is expected to have better betting odds this time as well for whenever the rematch gets rescheduled.

However, it is not fair to count Sterling out as he is currently on a six-fight winning streak. 'Funk Master' has earned spectacular wins against the likes of Cory Sandhagen, Jimmie Rivera and Pedro Munhoz.

Petr Yan, on the other hand, is the only bantamweight fighter in the UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings, where he currently occupies the No.11 spot.

