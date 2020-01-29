PFL set to introduce one-night tournament series; winners to be added to roster

PFL (image courtesy - bloodyelbow.com)

The PFL is touring the globe in the search for top talents to add to its roster and the league has plans to organize a series of one-night tournaments with various international promotions. (h/t MMA Fighting)

Initially, the plan is to organize five tournaments and send the winners to take part in PFL’s 2020 season. The tournaments will be hosted by various promotions based in the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Germany, Brazil, and Australia.

John Hyon Ko, the host of Kumite TV initially reported about the news of the co-promotion on Twitter.

Now with multiple sources from two different continents confirming my earlier report on co-promotions, expect some big announcements coming soon. #pflchampionship #PFL https://t.co/6FSxf3hJ4V — [John] Hyon Ko (@JHKMMA) January 23, 2020

The tournaments are set to get underway in February and as of now, United Arab Emirates-based promotion UAE Warriors has been announced as the host for a PFL International Qualifier Series tournament scheduled to take place on 20th March in Abu Dhabi.

PFL CEO Peter Murray announced the same in a statement to ESPN.

“We’re excited to accelerate growth outside of the United States through the International Qualifier Series, a global fight twice in one-night tournament designed to identify and recruit the best MMA fighters from five priority markets around the world."

"We look forward to working with UAE Warriors in the Middle East, a region with an affinity for combat sports and an impressive crop of high-caliber fighters. This is a unique challenge, and we’ll see if these athletes have what it takes to fight for the PFL and compete for a title and million-dollar prize.”