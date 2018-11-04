Post UFC 230: What Next For Daniel Cormier?

Daniel Cormier: Celebrates his UFC 230 victory with his family

UFC 230 is in the books and it was a night to remember for UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier.

Cormier at UFC 226, in July, had defeated Stipe Miocic to become UFC Heavyweight Champion and in the process became only the second double Champion in UFC history, behind Conor McGregor as he had already been recognised as Light-Heavyweight Champion since 2015.

Cormier entered UFC 230, on the crest of a wave, having not tasted defeat since January 2015 versus long-time nemesis Jon Jones.

Cormier had beaten all comers, except the suspended Jones in the Light-Heavyweight division and moved back up to Heavyweight versus Miocic for the first time since 2013.

It was a sweet victory against a dangerous challenger in Derrick Lewis, who punches with iron fists. However, Lewis was never allowed to settle into his game-plan as Cormier used all his experience and guile to repeatedly take his challenger down an earn the submission victory.

Still recognised as Light-Heavyweight Champion as well, it is more than likely that following his latest win, that Cormier will be forced to vacate that title and the impending clash between Jones and Alexander Gustaffsson will be contested for the belt.

So, that being the case, what next for Cormier?

Two words: Brock Lesnar.

The reigning WWE Universal Champion, is set to make his anticipated return to the Octagon in early 2019 and will be a very interesting opponent for Cormier.

Lesnar, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion was dominant for a spell in the late 2000's, dominating such names as Heath Herring, Randy Couture, Frank Mir and Shane Carwin.

However, severe bouts of Diverticulitis sapped Lesnar's once impressive fighting ability and his UFC career ended with chastening defeats to Cain Velasquez and Alistair Overeem.

Moreover, when Lesnar returned to the Octagon at UFC 200, he looked much more like the Lesnar of old as he knocked out legend, Mark Hunt. That fight, though would be shrouded in controversy, when Lesnar failed two subsequent drug tests and was hit with a long term suspension.

Who knows how much Lesnar really has left in the tank. Cormier is a match for anybody however, and despite giving away height and weight to his future challenger, he proved against Lewis that he still has the tools to beat almost anybody.

Almost. Should Jones make his return to UFC a successful one then surely a third bout between the pair makes sense in the near future.

For Cormier, defeating the only man to have ever beaten him must be a challenge, he wishes to conquer as the 39 year old moves closer to the end of his career.