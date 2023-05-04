Henry Cejudo recently outlined his ideal timeline and opponents that he would to fight and one of those potential rivals recently fired a shot at him.

No.2 ranked bantamweight Sean O'Malley took to Twitter and took a jibe at the former two-division UFC champion. He mentioned that Cejudo is desperate to earn money through his YouTube videos, which is why he uploads so much content and analyzes a number of fights.

He wrote:

"Henry really needs that YouTube money"

One fan commented that 'Triple C' does a great job with his analysis and believes he could be a great addition to the UFC commentary team at some point like former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. 'Sugar' responded with another shot at the former Olympic gold medalist by agreeing and adding that he'd be happy to fasttrack his addition, writing:

"I can make that happen"

O'Malley is believed to be the next in-line to challenge the winner of Sterling vs. Cejudo, so it will be interesting to see how soon the promotion will look to book the fight.

Henry Cejudo addresses misconception about his reasons for returning to the UFC

Henry Cejudo recently addressed the misconception about his decision to return to the UFC.

During an interview with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, 'Triple C' clarified that he isn't broke like some other fighters claim. He mentioned that he is motivated to prove that he is still the top bantamweight in the world, saying:

"A lot of people think I'm broke, a lot of people think I'm coming back for money. But even though I do see dollar signs on all these guys, it's like the easiest way to make money in my eyes...But it's not because of the money, it's because that fulfilment, that spirit of competition that entered me once again." [4:11 - 4:28]

'Triple C' has been open that he intends to defeat Aljamain Sterling to regain the bantamweight championship, defend the title against Sean O'Malley, and then challenge Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight championship.

Henry Cejudo hopes of becoming the first fighter in the promotion's history to become a three-division UFC champion.

