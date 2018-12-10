Predicting the 2019 UFC Hall of Famers

Will Brock Lesnar join the 2019 UFC Hall of Fame?

The UFC Hall of Fame was introduced in November 2003 to mark the 10th anniversary of the promotion which debuted back on November 12, 1993.

The inaugural inductees were veterans of UFC 1, Royce Gracie and Ken Shamrock, who both received their awards inside the Octagon at UFC 45 on November 21, 2003.

Since then, the UFC Hall of Fame has been a (near) annual tradition and as of 2018 features 19 fighters such as Randy Couture, Tito Ortiz, Chuck Liddell and Ronda Rousey and four fights, including the legendary bout between Forrest Griffin and Stephan Bonnar in the Ultimate Fighter 1 finale back in April 2005.

Since 2017, the UFC has awarded its Hall of Famers at a dedicated Hall of Fame ceremony held each July.

In 2018, the UFC inducted its first female performer in Rousey and also added former Welterweight Champion, Matt Serra.

It also inducted the legendary UFC 129 fight between Dan Henderson and Mauricio "Shogun" Rua and co-creator of UFC, Art Davie and former producer, Bruce Connal.

The UFC's Hall of Fame is divided up into wings such as the "pioneer wing" which features fighters who performed in the first decade of the organisation's history and helped popularise the sport in the mainstream of the sporting world's consciousness.

Contemporary fans are rewarded with the "modern era wing" which has seen more recent Octagon fighters inducted such as Rousey and Forrest Griffin.

The people who are so important behind the scenes such as Davie and his fellow co-creator of the UFC Bob Meyrowitz are members of the "Contributors" wing and the "Fight wing" features such legendary fights as Henderson vs Rua and infamous battles such as the "kick heard around the world" fight between Pete Williams and Mark Coleman.

But who will be inducted in 2019? We look at the possible candidates for the pioneer, modern era and fight wings.

