Preview and prediction - Roman Kryklia vs. Murat Aygun

Sitting atop a division stacked with athletes who can put a rival to sleep with one punch or kick lies Roman Kryklia. The Ukrainian wrecking machine is aiming to make it a hat trick of wins on the global stage at ONE: Full Circle this Friday, February 25.

Kryklia will defend his light heavyweight kickboxing title against Dutch-Turkish dynamo Murat Aygun in the evening's co-main event.

The 30-year-old has been in the best form of his life, and he has already warned Aygun that he isn't one bit worried about his style. The towering world champion is confident that he'll trap ‘The Butcher’ with his methodological and calculative approach that has reaped tremendous results over the past decade.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship The surgical precision of the light heavyweight kickboxing king finally returns this Friday at ONE: FULL CIRCLE!



Roman Kryklia picks his shots

Roman Kryklia's dominance was evident from his debut in the Circle against Tarik Khbabez in 2019. He had a considerable reach and size advantage over the Dutch-Moroccan heavy-hitter. Kryklia could have chosen to walk down his opponent, utilize his long limbs, and punish Khbabez with bucket loads of damage – but he didn't.

Instead, Kryklia chose to play second fiddle. He allowed Khbabez to gain confidence with his aggressive style, then closed the distance with calculated combinations and huge knees. The Ukrainian powerhouse is a master of this. He packs an unmatched combination of speed, power, and fight IQ.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship The 6-foot-6 striking behemoth will defend his ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Title against Murat "The Butcher" Aygun at ONE: FULL CIRCLE!



Roman Kryklia is BACK

Roman Kryklia possesses aggression – but only relies on it when he needs to. His patient approach has puzzled every fighter that has stood before him in The Home of Martial Arts. There's every reason to believe that he'll leave the Circle with his hand raised.

A closer look at what makes Murat Aygun a dangerous foe for Roman Kryklia

Aygun is almost 15 centimeters shorter than the light heavyweight kickboxing world champion. However, the Dutch-Turkish star is more than happy to be the shorter of the pair.

Throughout his career, ‘The Butcher’ has faced taller, lankier, and stronger opponents. He has beaten all of them, bar one defeat to James McSweeney almost three years ago.

The Netherlands-based star never seems troubled by physical disadvantages. His aggressive Dutch kickboxing style has been key to his success. Add his devastating moves in the pocket to this, and you have a contender who could trouble Roman Kryklia within his range.

Finding a gap in the world champion’s defense will be difficult. However, if he can close the gap behind his kicks and jabs, he'll have a field day targeting Roman Kryklia from all angles in the pocket.

The SB Gym athlete may find himself on the receiving end of the division king’s short-range weapons. However, his chin has proved to be an enormous wall to crack. Aygun will be looking for his rival to drop his guard, as it'll open up opportunities for him to land his trademark overhands and uppercuts.

There are several ways both men can leave ‘The Lion City’ with the ONE gold on Friday night. Kickboxing fans can expect a striking clinic from two superstars keen to reign supreme over ONE's light heavyweight kickboxing division.

Prediction: Roman Kryklia defeats Murat Aygun via decision

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim