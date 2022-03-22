Preview and prediction: Lito Adiwang battles Jeremy Miado in all-Filipino showdown at ONE X

At ONE X, a rare all-Filipino barnburner will be underway this Saturday as Lito Adiwang meets Jeremy Miado. The event is set to go down on March 26th at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

This is one of the most anticipated fights of the entire ONE X fight card, mainly because of the guaranteed fireworks these two warriors bring to the cage. Considering Adiwang and Miado's all-action approach to fighting, this is a true pick-em matchup and nobody expects this to reach the final bell.

Will Adiwang pull off another satisfying victory to finally cement his place in the top five at strawweight? Will Miado add to his winning streak with another highlight-reel finish?

Here’s what the members of Sportskeeda MMA's ONE Championship team think will happen.

Ben Imperial: Lito Adiwang knocks out Jeremy Miado in the first round at ONE X

Both fighters are exciting finishers, but I believe Lito Adiwang will take this one. He’s the more well-rounded fighter and with a strategic mind like Mark Sangiao behind him, I think he’ll be able to find the right strategy to get the win.

On the flipside, training at the Marrok Force gym has been good for Jeremy Miado. Drex Zamboanga and Fabricio Andrade, two representatives of the gym, have secured impressive finishes during their recent appearances in the cage.

That said, I think this will be a battle between two lethal strikers, with both men not giving an inch to one another. It feels like a first-round knockout is inevitable, and as explosive as Miado is, Adiwang's going to diffuse that with his thunderous counters.

Vince Richards: Lito Adiwang wins via third-round TKO at ONE X

An absolute barnburner can be expected when fellow Filipinos Jeremy Miado and Lito Adiwang square off in the cage at ONE X. Adiwang and Miado have 12 KO/TKOs between them and this fight could very well result in someone losing consciousness.

Miado has the better momentum of the two after securing two knockout wins over Miao Li Tao. Meanwhile, Adiwang is coming off a loss to Jarred Brooks. Nevertheless, it's the list of names that Adiwang has dispatched that makes him a more dangerous fighter. He has secured wins over the likes of Namiki Kawahara, Pongsiri Mitsatit and Senzo Ikeda.

James de Rozario: Lito Adiwang wins via second-round submission at ONE X

The upcoming bout between Lito Adiwang and Jeremy Miado pits two high-level strikers who always put on a show. Fans can expect a fast-paced battle and a striking masterclass that will end in one way – a submission.

YES, you read that right. Both athletes will go toe-to-toe with one another at the center of the cage. Adiwang’s pace and dexterity in the stand-up department could trouble Miado, but ‘The Jaguar’s’ experience in boxing and Muay Thai should not be overlooked.

Miado will be more than happy to fight in the pocket. This could very well force Adiwang to rely on his much-improved ground game to take out his compatriot.

Adiwang might have slumped to a couple of defeats to high-level grapplers such as Jarred Brooks and Hiroba Minowa, but his key to victory against Miado will likely come from the ground.

Atilano Diaz: Lito Adiwang wins by referee stoppage in second round at ONE X

While both men are incredible fighters, Lito Adiwang, in my opinion, has every advantage. Yes, Jeremy Miado has a fantastic camp at Marrok Force, but with Adiwang having access to absolute killers like Joshua Pacio, Kevin Belingon, Stephen Loman, and more as sparring partners, he'll likely be the sharper fighter in the cage.

Adiwang really only had trouble with grapplers Hiroba Minowa and Jarred Brooks, both highly ranked strawweights. Miado just doesn’t have the wrestling pedigree to give 'Thunder Kid' any problems.

Miado has a tremendous future ahead of him, but Adiwang is just entering his prime and is an absolute force to be reckoned with. ‘The Jaguar’ may be able to survive the first round on his toughness, but the tidal wave that is Adiwang’s pressure will catch him in the second.

Final Tally: Lito Adiwang 4, Jeremy Miado 0

