Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol will not lose in Jakarta

Priscilla Hertati “Thathie” Lumban Gaol is determined to win back home in Jakarta where she faces Bozhena “Toto” Antoniyar on October 25 at ONE: DAWN OF VALOR.

Returning to the Istora Senayan, Lumban Gaol has only lost once in the Indonesian capital, a unanimous decision to Jihin Radzuan at ONE: PURSUIT OF POWER. “Thathie” believes that the support she gets from her family and countrymen give her an additional boost of energy whenever she performs at home.

“I’m happy and excited to perform back home,” Lumban Gaol said.

“I feel more comfortable competing in Jakarta because most of my family will be there to watch and support me. I only lost once in the entire time that I participated in an event in Indonesia, it’s like the entire country is giving me their strength that allows me to win.”

Lumban Gaol reciprocates that support by giving her all and representing Indonesian women on the global stage. Antoniyar may be a great athlete, but the Siam Training Camp representative is not willing to give her opponent any quarter.

“Competing back home has given me a lot of motivation to give my best performance,” Lumban Gaol said.

“Bozhena is a great athlete and she has won against some of the best athletes in our division, but I can’t lose in my hometown. It’s my duty to represent the women of Indonesia in this event and I want to show the world what we are capable of.”

As Lumban Gaol progresses in her career, she continues to rack up victories and develop her game. Soon, the Indonesian warrioress believes she will be ready to make a run at the World Title, especially if she succeeds in her next bout.

“I hope that I would become a title contender if I win,” Lumban Gaol concluded.

“I have been working really hard since I joined ONE Championship. There are times when I fall short and lose but I always bounce back stronger. I know that I am capable of becoming the new world champion, I just need the opportunity to prove it.”