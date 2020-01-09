Puja Tomar Plans to Stop The Stamp Fairtex Hype Train

Puja “The Cyclone” Tomar’s skills as a mixed martial artist will be tested once more when she faces Stamp Fairtex

Standing across the ONE Circle from her on 10 January will be ONE Atomweight Kickboxing & Muay Thai World Champion Stamp Fairtex, live from the Impact Arena in Thailand at ONE: A NEW TOMORROW.

With the challenging task of preventing the two-sport champion in getting her fourth consecutive win in her hometown, Tomar is fending off the doubt.

“Right now, I have a lot of pressure on me because it is the biggest fight of my life,” Tomar said.

“Stamp Fairtex is a two-sport ONE World Champion in Muay Thai and kickboxing, so naturally, it is going to be tough. Sometimes, I see lots of negative things on social media, but I try to take it in a positive way. Therefore, I feel that I am going to do great.”

There have been numerous cases of athletes, and even celebrities, who decided to lay low from social media after receiving demotivating comments. It is not the first time Tomar had to endure such things as she had the same scenario last January 2019 when she faced Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol in her opponent’s turf.

“The Cyclone’s” martial arts spirit gave her the strength and focus to use her counter-striking and grappling to be victorious despite the odds being stacked against her.

“My willpower is my strength,” Tomar said.

“I never give up, and I never leave anything unfinished. Whatever I do, I give 100 percent. I am training a lot in wushu and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. I am trying to get better every day.”

Stamp has remained undefeated in all her ONE appearances which include Muay Thai, kickboxing, and mixed martial arts. With a track record like Stamp’s, Tomar knows better than to underestimate her opponent.

With the help of her team at the Crossfit Fitness Academy, they were able to review all of Stamp’s performances and were rewarded with valuable information. Tomar shared a few takeaways she had.

“Stamp is really good in Muay Thai,” Tomar said.

“Her striking is powerful. Her clinch is really strong as well, and do not forget about her kickboxing background. She uses the roundhouse kick frequently, so I could catch that and try to go for a takedown. She punches a lot as well, so I would like to defend that and keep her on the ground.”

With a sound gameplan and training well on their way, Tomar appears to be ready to face Stamp this coming Friday. Winning over Stamp would do wonders for her career, but “The Cyclone” wishes that it would rather bring awareness and inspiration to the sport back in India.

“The last time I won a mixed martial arts match, people in India started noticing that there is someone from their country in this sport, and she’s winning, too,” Tomar explains.

“If I win this match, I think even more people will know about mixed martial arts here. I would like to tell the Indian fans that I am working really hard, and I will give my best.”

ONE Championship has been taking strides in pushing mixed martial arts in India. As of the moment, Arjan Bhullar appears to be the top male star of the sport back in their homeland. Tomar knows that being victorious in her next bout will give her more power to inspire the women of India to make a career out of martial arts.