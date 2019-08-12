Ramon Gonzales Plans To Give Honor To His Country And Hexigetu In His Own Way

Ramon Gonzales

Nothing can make Ramon Gonzales any more proud than to represent the Philippines at the Impact Arena in Bangkok on August 16 as he faces Hexigetu of China at ONE: DREAMS OF GOLD

Gonzales believes that every time he performs on the international stage, all eyes are on him, most especially that he will be the only Filipino athlete on the said card.

“I'm honored to represent the Philippines in Thailand,” Gonzales said.

“I always keep in mind that the way I act, what I say during interviews, how I interact with people, and my performance inside the ring represents my country. That is why I always make sure that I hold everyone in high regard and respect.”

The Kyoskushin karate black belt is not fond of talking trash about his opponents and it’s clear when he was asked about his thoughts on the Chinese representative.

“Hexigetu is a great athlete,” Gonzales said.

“His Mongolian wrestling is something rare we see in the international stage and he is really good with that. He also trained in Sanda so that makes him an even more dangerous opponent. He can take the match to the ground or in the standup and that will keep me on alert for the entire duration of the fight.”

Gonzales has chosen to be a martial artist who brings pride to his country. He respects the man he will share the ONE Circle with and will try his best to give an amazing performance.

“I really do not tend to look at an individual and break down their strengths and weaknesses,” Gonzales said.

“I treat each and every match as a very difficult bout where I am the underdog which pushes me to train even harder. I have seen athletes who underestimated their opponents only to lose and I don’t want to be that person. Hexigetu being a part of ONE Championship means that he is one of the world’s best and it will be a great honor and opportunity for me to share the same stage.”