RARE VIDEO: When Anthony Joshua won his amateur boxing debut with a lightning fast 30-second KO 

A recently unearthed video offers a fascinating glimpse into Anthony Joshua's early boxing days, showcasing his debut fight as a skinny 19-year-old.

The grainy footage depicts Joshua, representing Finchley ABC, stepping into the ring for the first time at the unusual venue of the Boston Arms pub on November 27th, 2008. His opponent, Nathan Brede, was also making his debut, but the fight proved one-sided.

Standing a towering 6'6" compared to Brede's 5'10", Joshua's physical advantages were evident. Despite taking up boxing relatively late, his raw talent shone through. Within 30 seconds, Joshua had floored Brede twice, prompting the referee to halt the contest.

While Brede felt the stoppage was premature, he likely takes some satisfaction knowing the young man he faced would go on to achieve incredible heights in the boxing world.

“I remember seeing him. He was this great big lump, but I still wanted to take the fight..." [H/t: Daily Star]

Since that pub brawl debut, Joshua has carved a legendary career. He is a two-time former unified world heavyweight champion, having twice held the WBA (Super), IBF, and WBO titles between 2016 and 2021. His reign also included the IBO and regional titles like the British and Commonwealth heavyweight championships.

Joshua's amateur career was equally impressive. He secured a silver medal at the 2011 World Championships and a gold medal at the 2012 Olympics, representing England and Great Britain, respectively.

This past Friday night, Joshua added another chapter to his illustrious career, defeating former UFC champion Francis Ngannou.

Anthony Joshua "claims" WBC title shot after knockout win over Francis Ngannou

Anthony Joshua has emphatically staked his claim for the WBC heavyweight championship belt following a convincing second-round knockout victory over former UFC champion Francis Ngannou.

The British boxing star needed just two rounds to finish Ngannou. A perfectly timed right hook sent Ngannou sprawling to the canvas in the second round, securing Joshua a decisive victory.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, Joshua wasted no time making his claim for the WBC title.

Joshua declared:

"Francis Ngannou beat the WBC heavyweight champion of the world [Fury]. I should be WBC heavyweight champion of the world right now! He's [Ngannou] a great fighter."

This sentiment stems from Ngannou's close defeat to Tyson Fury last year, a fight many believed Ngannou had won. Ngannou's loss to Joshua marks his second consecutive defeat in the boxing ring.

With Joshua's win over Ngannou, his promoter, Eddie Hearn, has set his sights on a potential mega-fight between Joshua and Fury, contingent on Fury's upcoming bout against Oleksandr Usyk.

"[Tyson Fury] Please, please beat Oleksandr Usyk on May 18 because I promise you this, you will get the biggest fight in the history of the sport when Anthony Joshua takes the undisputed world championship"

