Reason why former title challenger Ray Borg is possibly banned from UFC Flyweight Rankings

UFC 207: Smolka v Borg

Ray Borg may never compete at Flyweight again. Despite being a title challenger at one point, Borg has struggled on multiple occasions to make weight - missing four times in his last eight fights.

It's an unfortunate and terrible record and it happened recently at UFC Fight Night 167 when he faced Rogério Bontorin and for the third time out of four, he won a fight when missing weight.

The UFC may have had enough of this and according to Eric Kowal of MyMMANews.com, Ray Borg has been notified that he will be ineligible to be in the Flyweight rankings and this will force a move up to Bantamweight:

We were just notified that the #UFC has requested Ray Borg be removed from eligibility in the flyweight rankings. He will be moving up to bantamweight. — Eric Kowal - MyMMANews.com (@MyMMANews) February 16, 2020

It's an unfortunate situation but certainly not one that's uncalled for. Even in his return to Bantamweight last year against Casey Kenney, he missed weight by a pound - putting into question his dedication with regards to weight-cutting.

It's no secret that Borg has had a lot of personal trouble, with his son suffering from hydrocephalus. He struggled to pay off the medical bills but former UFC Fighter Brendan Schaub offered to pay for his son's medical expense.

Hopefully, Borg will be able to consistently make weight at 135 pounds. Unfortunately, it just so happens to be a much tougher division than 125. He last fought for a UFC title at UFC 216 in 2017 in the co-main event, where he was defeated by Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson in spectacular fashion - a flying armbar. That has widely been considered the greatest submission victory in UFC history.

As for Borg and his weight issues, we want to give him the benefit of the doubt due to his personal troubles. However, missing weight four times is something that needs to be taken seriously and it compromises his purse as well.