Reasons to watch: UFC Fight Night 114

Sergio Pettis and Brandon Moreno square off in the main event of UFC Fight Night 114.

by Press Release Opinion 04 Aug 2017, 17:09 IST

Venue: UFC Fight Night Mexico is an upcoming mixed martial arts event produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship that will be held on 5 August 2017 at Arena Ciudad de México in Mexico City, Mexico.

Event Background: A flyweight bout between Sergio Pettis and Brandon Moreno is expected to headline the event

Debutant in the Octagon: Chris Gruetzemacher was expected to face The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America 3 lightweight winner Martín Bravo at the event. However, Gruetzemacher pulled out of the fight on July 18 with an injury and was replaced by promotional newcomer Humberto Bandenay

Changes in the lineup: A featherweight contest between Hacran Dias and Zabit Magomedsharipov was scheduled to take place at this event, but Magomedsharipov will now fight Nick Hein instead at the UFC Fight Night: Struve vs. Volkov event in Rotterdam in September. At this moment there is no news about a new opponent for Hacran Dias

Flyweight in the lime light:

The fight promises to be a mouth-watering clash as it does has a distinct local flavour and will feature a flyweight fight as the main event – a rare event these days. 23-year-old Brandon Moreno will look to continue his surprising climb up the 125-pound ranks as he takes on fellow 23-year-old Sergio Pettis in the main draw

Since making his UFC debut in October 2016, Moreno has quickly become a fan favourite, winning his first three fights inside the eight-walled cage, though he initially made his UFC mark as a contestant on The Ultimate Fighter: “Tournament of Champions.” In an unprecedented move, Moreno made his official Octagon debut against Louis Smolka while TUF was still airing

The winner will likely make a strong case for the right to face current UFC 125-pound champion Demetrious Johnson in what will be “Mighty Mouse’s” attempt to break the title defence record.

Sizzle in the Octagon:

The co-main will feature a Mexican fighter, as Alexa Grasso will look for her second UFC win when she takes on the tough Randa Markos.

Randa Markos enters this fight with a 7-5 record and has won 57 percent of her fights by decision, Markos is averaging 3.08 significant strikes per minute with an accuracy percentage of 39.2 percent. Markos is averaging 1.13 takedowns with an accuracy percentage of 27.2 percent. Markos has been hit or miss recently, and she hopes to win back-to-back fights for the first time since 2013.

Randa Markos during one of her interviews was asked that we have seen Paige Van Zandt, Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey cross over into movies and modelling as Randa is an attractive and well-spoken young woman. Could she ever cross over into the TV and modelling side of things? To which she replied, she has never thought about that before but she loves wearing makeup and she would love to try acting down the line, but right now she is focused her MMA career and doesn’t want any distractions.

Alexa Grasso enters this fight with a 9-1 record and has won 56 percent of her fights by decision. Grasso has won five of her last six fights and is coming off a February loss to Felice Herrig. Grasso is averaging 4.83 significant strikes per minute with an accuracy percentage of 42.6 percent. Grasso is averaging 0.5 takedowns with an accuracy percentage of 50 percent.

To fill out the main card:

Alan Jouban (15-5 MMA, 6-3 UFC) meets Niko Price (10-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) at welterweight. Humberto Bandenay (13-4 MMA, 0-0 UFC) vs. Martin Bravo (11-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) takes place at featherweight; Sam Alvey (30-9 MMA, 7-4 UFC) meets former light heavyweight champ Rashad Evans (19-6-1 MMA, 14-6-1 UFC) in a middleweight bout; and Alejandro Perez (17-6-1 MMA, 3-1-1 UFC) fights Andre Soukhamthath (11-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC) at bantamweight.

Tune in to UFC Fight Night 114, which is LIVE and Exclusive on SONY ESPN and SONY ESPN HD on Sunday 6th August 2017 at 7:30 AM

