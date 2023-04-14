Relive Nong-O’s complete decimation of Saemapetch ahead of ONE Fight Night 9

Nong-O Hama is as dominant a champion as ONE Championship has ever seen—and fans can relive his utter decimation of Saemapetch prior to ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video.

The bantamweight Muay Thai world champ is slated to face England's Jonathan Haggerty in the main event of ONE Fight Night 9. Nong-O is aiming for his eighth straight successful title defense.

Not only has the champ defended his belt seven times already, but he has scored finishes in his last five title bouts.

His five-straight knockouts have come against Saemapetch Fairtex, Rodlek P.K. Saenchaimuaythaigym, Felipe Lobo, Liam Harrison, and most recently, Alaverdi Ramazanov.

Relive the champ's decimation of Saemapetch below:

Nong-O keen on facing new generation of fighters, plans on remaining at bantamweight

Nong-O has sat on the ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai throne since 2019. He has seen both new and old contenders challenge him—and he's excited to face the newer generation of fighters—telling the promotion:

“As a World Champion, I have seen the new generation of boxers each with different styles,” Nong-O said. “This makes me thrilled because I can fight with fighters that have various styles, which forces me to improve myself.”

The champ added, confirming:

“I am now 36 years old, which is considered old in boxing. If I want to start fighting in other rules, I’ll need to start over. And if I want to gain weight to fight in a higher division, I’d be an underdog. I’ll stick with bantamweight and defend my World Championship as long as I can to make history!”

His upcoming opponent, Jonathan Haggerty, is a 26-year-old former flyweight Muay Thai champ who is riding three-straight wins into the title bout, beating Taiki Naito, Mongkolpetch Petchyindee Academy, and Vladimir Kuzmin.

Make sure to tune in to ONE Fight Night 9 on April 21 to see the great Nong-O attempt to make his eighth consecutive bantamweight Muay Thai world title defense against Jonathan Haggerty.

All of the action from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand will be broadcast live and for free to Amazon Prime subscribers across North America.

