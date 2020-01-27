Relson Gracie arrested for drug trafficking

Relson Gracie (image courtesy - graciecharleston.com)

Relson Gracie, the second oldest son of Brazilian jiu jitsu pioneer Helio Gracie has been arrested in Pirai, Rio de Janeiro, by the Federal Highway Police. On Friday, when Gracie was travelling from Sao Paolo to Rio de Janeiro on a bus, search dogs led the police to his bags out of which the drugs were discovered. (h/t MMA Mania)

Given below is a picture of the drugs recovered from the bag Gracie was carrying.

Picture of the drugs recovered. PC: Federal Highway Police.

The police revealed that Gracie was allegedly carrying various forms of cannabis in his bag.They claim to have also found a flight ticket from Los Angeles to Sao Paulo which they suspect is where the 66-year-old Gracie brought the drugs from. He has been charged with drug trafficking which can see him serve up to 15 years of jail-time.

The regional police website published a report detailing the arrest of Gracie. (Translation courtesy - MMA Mania)

"An elderly man was spotted by the Federal Highway Police (PRF) carrying skunk and marijuana derivatives. The narcotic was in his suitcase, traveling on an interstate bus. The case happened on the Presidente Dutra Highway (BR-116), in Piraí, in the south of Rio de Janeiro, on Friday night (24)."

"Teams from the PRF’s Dog Operations Group (GOC / RJ) approached the bus, which ran the São Paulo x Rio de Janeiro line. During the inspection, the dogs K9 Bud and K9 Stella, specialists in the drug scent, showed that there was something wrong with two bags."

"After identifying the owner of the suitcases, the police opened and found several bottles containing skunk, a more potent marijuana, and derivatives of the drug in various formats - cream, oil and grass. In addition, a international airline ticket was found with the 66-year-old passenger, indicating the possibility of the material being of foreign origin."