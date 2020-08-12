Remembering Mehdi Zatout’s Finest ONE Championship Performance

Mehdi “Diamond Heart” Zatout will take on Frenchman Leo Pinto at ONE: NO SURRENDER II in Bangkok, Thailand, in less than a week. Before Mehdi Zatout steps into the ring this Friday, we look back at his biggest win in ONE Championship.

That victory came in Mehdi Zatout's much-anticipated showdown with Top King Muay Thai World Champion and former ONE World Title Challenger Han Zi Hao at ONE: A NEW TOMORROW this past January.

Han started the opening round of the bantamweight bout by pushing forward and trying to catch “Diamond Heart” with one of his big shots.

But Mehdi Zatout was aware of his rival’s strategy and evaded well, countering with chopping kicks. As the round wore on, the Algerian landed another body kick and followed it up with a knee.

The man from China responded with wild haymakers, but when he couldn’t find his mark, Zatout tagged him with a speedy two-piece combination.

Han tried to make up for his unsuccessful first-round charge in the second, but after Zatout caught one of his push kicks, Han found himself on the canvas.

Once back to his feet, Han stormed his foe and began to strike. All the while, “Diamond Heart” countered with rapid-fire kicks and piston-like punches.

Seemingly down on the scorecards but not yet defeated, Han abandoned all regard for Mehdi Zatout’s strikes and rushed his rival once again in round three.

This time, he had some success, landing punches on the outside while roughing up Mehdi Zatout with some knees and elbows inside.

Despite that late charge, Mehdi Zatout’s clean counters ultimately earned him a razor-close split-decision win.

Watch “Diamond Heart” try to replicate that outcome when he faces Pinto at ONE: NO SURRENDER II on 14 August in Bangkok, Thailand.

Download the ONE Super App to catch all the action live and for free.