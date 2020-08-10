Remembering Pongsiri Mitsatit’s Most Exciting ONE Championship Bout

Pongsiri “The Smiling Assassin” Mitsatit will meet Akihiro “Superjap” Fujisawa in a catchweight mixed martial arts contest on 14 August at ONE: NO SURRENDER II. Before the action goes down in Bangkok, Thailand, we look back at Pongsiri Mitsatit’s most entertaining clash inside ONE Championship’s storied Circle.

That battle came in November 2018, as Pongsiri Mitsatit faced Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado at ONE: HERO’S DREAM in Yangon, Myanmar.

Miado, who’s well-known for his striking, surprised spectators in the first round by repeatedly taking Mitsatit to the canvas and looking for submissions.

However, the Thai wouldn’t succumb to Miado. Each time he was forced to the ground, the Tiger Must Thai representative got back to his feet, where he dazzled his opponent with leg kicks, punches, and knees.

In the second round, Pongsiri Mitsatit continued to pepper his target with calculated strikes. It seemed to frustrate “The Jaguar,” as he started to shoot in for takedowns. But using his crafty footwork, Mitsatit evaded Miado’s single- and double-leg attempts.

Miado made a final second-round charge, unloading a barrage of strikes, but he spent himself in the process. After a half-hearted takedown attempt from “The Jaguar,” Pongsiri Mitsatit shot his legs backward, got to mount, and ground-and-pounded his way to a TKO stoppage.

The win at Yangon’s Thuwunna Indoor Stadium propelled Pongsiri Mitsatit to great heights in the strawweight division, where he would go on to face future ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua “The Passion” Pacio and two of the division’s top five athletes in Yoshitaka “Nobita” Naito and Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang.

Although he lost to the men at the top of the division, eight of Mitsatit’s 10 wins have come by KO or TKO, which always makes him dangerous.

Furthermore, a victory against Fujisawa this Friday could get him another shot at a top-five ranked fighter.

Will he pull it off? Find out at ONE: NO SURRENDER II on 14 August in Bangkok, Thailand.