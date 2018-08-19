Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Official Results: Brave 14 - Tangier, Morocco

Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
News
37   //    19 Aug 2018, 12:21 IST

The Moroccan superstar
The Moroccan Superstar

What's the story?

Brave Combat Federation hosted a massive fight card in Tangier, Morocco which lived up to its expectations. The fight card showcased explosive bouts filled with knockouts. 7 out of 9 fights ended up knockouts while 3 of the knockouts came within the first round of action.

In case you didn't know...

The event marks the first mixed martial arts event hosted in Morocco and the first global mixed martial arts event to be hosted in the continent of Africa. Brave 14 is held under the patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco.

The heart of the matter

Djamil Chan showed off his wrecking power with a spine-chilling knockout over Alejandro Martinez. After landing the loaded one, Djamil walked off in victory taking his eye off the opponent, certain that there will be no recovery for his grounded opponent. 

Felipe Efrain returned to the title race for the bantamweight championship with a dominant performance against Arnold Quero was a clear crowd favorite. The fight lasted a mere 40 leaving Quero on the mat. And the highlight of the night was stolen by Ottman Azaitar who lived up to his nickname - Bulldozer. The Moroccan superstar thrilled the nation with a showstopper.

After the main event, the arena erupted in celebration. Jeremy Kennedy showcased his dominance in the featherweight division calling out to the matchmaker for a title opportunity. The terrifying elbows silenced the game plan of Danyel Pilo within the first round. Abdoul Abdoulraguimov stopped Sidney Wheeler in the first round to a TKO via ground and pound.

En
Santella Vs Alkhasov

Velimurad Alkhasov took the epic fight to the distance and unleashed a barrage of leg kicks at his grounded opponent, Sean Santella. The fight was a wakeup call for the veteran to level up to thrive in the tough terrain of Brave Combat Federation. Ikram Aliskerov defeated Joey Berkenbosch in the first round as by TKO. Ikram Aliskerov is currently dominating the middleweight division with four straight wins.

Jeremy Pacatiw and Keith Lee showcased one of the most exciting bouts of the night. Bot the fighters showed their heart and skill in three rounds of action which was decided by split decision. Jeremy Pacatiw became the only other fighter from the Philippines to have three wins in Brave Combat Federation. Tarek Suleiman defeated Artur Guseynov by TKO due to Guseynov not displaying intelligible defense during ground and pound. 

Main Card.

Ottman Azaitar defeats Danijel Kokora by KO (Round 1 - 0:32) - Welterweight

Jeremy Kennedy defeats Danyel Pilo by KO (Round 1 - 2:02) - Featherweight

Abdoul Abdoulraguimov defeats Sidney Wheeler by TKO - (Round 1 - 3:20) - Welterweight

Felipe Efrain defeats Arnold Quero by KO (Round 1 - 0:40) - Bantamweight

Velimurad Alkhasov defeats Sean Santella by unanimous decision - Flyweight 

Ikram Aliskerov defeats Joey Berkenbosch by TKO (Round 1 - 02:15) - Middleweight 

Under Card

Jeremy Pacatiw defeats Keith Lee by Split Decision - Bantamweight 

Artur Guseynov defeats Tarek Suleiman by TKO (Round 1 - 04:43) - Catchweight

Djamil Chan defeats Pato Martinez by knockout (Round 1 - 0:29) - Lightweight

What's next?

The upcoming event from Brave Combat Federation will be hosted on September 7 at Coliseo Bicentenario Stadium at Bucaramanga, Colombia. 

