Revealed Fight Card for Karate Combat in NYC

Karate Combat is set to air on the 27th of September

What's the story?

Karate Combat is now coming to New York City on the 27th of September, for their biggest event so far, Karate Combat: One World. Since their last event took place in Athens, Greece, they have come a long way.

Ahead of the event actually taking place, they have now revealed their Fight Card, which will see them have fighters from all around the country face each other at one of the best venues in the world.

In case you didn't know...

Karate Combat launched a professional combat-sports league earlier this year, which was a full contact sport, with the rules developed by experts and fighters.

The last event took place at Athens, Greece at the Zappeion Courtyard. It has not taken long for the promotion to become known all around the world, with most people knowing them for their unique locations for events. Their first event took place on the Miami Beach, and this is a theme they are set to continue by hosting the 27th September event atop the One World Trade Center.

The heart of the matter

The entire point of the promotion is to help revitalize the art of Karate which has faded from the spotlight in the past few decades, being replaced by other fight-styles.

“This fight is a celebration of everything karate stands for, at the top of one of the most meaningful buildings in the world,” said Michael DiPietro, CEO of Karate Combat. “Strength. Respect. Unity. It’s the perfect way to introduce Karate Combat to New York City.”

The Fight Card can be seen below:

Preliminary Card:

67 Kg - Teeik Silva vs. Edgars Skrivers 75 Kg - Gabriele Cera vs. Fernando Moreno Paz

Main Card:

75 Kg - Willians Quirino vs. Mohammed Hebbal 67 Kg - Pedro Roig vs. Jesus Paucarcaja 84 Kg - Andras Virag vs. Adham Sabry 84 Kg - Jorge Perez vs. Spyros Margaritopoulos 75 Kg - Josh Quayhagen vs. Vitalie Certan 93 Kg - Elhadji Ndour vs. Adilet Shadykanov 67 Kg - Dimitrios Triantafyllis vs. Luiz Rocha 75 Kg -Dionicio Gustavo vs. Abdalla Ibrahim

Dionicio Gustavo and Abdalla Ibrahim have bot participated in previous events of the Karate Combat, and will return to headline the card at New York.

Karate Combat will be at the New York City's One World Trade Center

What's next?

The card certainly looks promising and will be streamed from top of the One World Trade Center in New York. For those interested, it can be viewed on Karate.com as well as UFC Fight Pass.