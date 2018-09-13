Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Revealed Fight Card for Karate Combat in NYC

Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
Exclusive
35   //    13 Sep 2018, 12:58 IST

Karate Combat is set to air on the 27th of September
Karate Combat is set to air on the 27th of September

What's the story?

Karate Combat is now coming to New York City on the 27th of September, for their biggest event so far, Karate Combat: One World. Since their last event took place in Athens, Greece, they have come a long way.

Ahead of the event actually taking place, they have now revealed their Fight Card, which will see them have fighters from all around the country face each other at one of the best venues in the world.

In case you didn't know...

Karate Combat launched a professional combat-sports league earlier this year, which was a full contact sport, with the rules developed by experts and fighters.

The last event took place at Athens, Greece at the Zappeion Courtyard. It has not taken long for the promotion to become known all around the world, with most people knowing them for their unique locations for events. Their first event took place on the Miami Beach, and this is a theme they are set to continue by hosting the 27th September event atop the One World Trade Center.

The heart of the matter

The entire point of the promotion is to help revitalize the art of Karate which has faded from the spotlight in the past few decades, being replaced by other fight-styles.

“This fight is a celebration of everything karate stands for, at the top of one of the most meaningful buildings in the world,” said Michael DiPietro, CEO of Karate Combat. “Strength. Respect. Unity. It’s the perfect way to introduce Karate Combat to New York City.”

The Fight Card can be seen below:

Preliminary Card:

  1. 67 Kg - Teeik Silva vs. Edgars Skrivers
  2. 75 Kg - Gabriele Cera vs. Fernando Moreno Paz

Main Card:

  1. 75 Kg - Willians Quirino vs. Mohammed Hebbal
  2. 67 Kg - Pedro Roig vs. Jesus Paucarcaja
  3. 84 Kg - Andras Virag vs. Adham Sabry
  4. 84 Kg - Jorge Perez vs. Spyros Margaritopoulos
  5. 75 Kg - Josh Quayhagen vs. Vitalie Certan
  6. 93 Kg - Elhadji Ndour vs. Adilet Shadykanov
  7. 67 Kg - Dimitrios Triantafyllis vs. Luiz Rocha
  8. 75 Kg -Dionicio Gustavo vs. Abdalla Ibrahim

Dionicio Gustavo and Abdalla Ibrahim have bot participated in previous events of the Karate Combat, and will return to headline the card at New York.

Kaar
Karate Combat will be at the New York City's One World Trade Center

What's next?

The card certainly looks promising and will be streamed from top of the One World Trade Center in New York. For those interested, it can be viewed on Karate.com as well as UFC Fight Pass.

Topics you might be interested in:
Karate Combat MMA/UFC News
Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
In love with Wrestling, MMA, Football, and Sports of all types. My other hobbies? Curling up with a nice book when I am not too busy writing. Do you enjoy his articles? Just give a click on the Follow button to be notified when he publishes new ones!
Karate Combat Hosts First Ever Sports Event Atop The...
RELATED STORY
Brave 15: Main Fight Card Revealed
RELATED STORY
Fight card announced for Brave 14 in Morocco
RELATED STORY
4 best fighters in Brave Combat Federation
RELATED STORY
MMA News: Full Fight Card announced for Brave 16 
RELATED STORY
Brave Combat Federation partners with Mercury Sports...
RELATED STORY
Brave Combat Federation to return to India in 2018
RELATED STORY
Brave Combat Federation launches global streaming platform
RELATED STORY
Combat Sambo World Champions to compete in Brave 14
RELATED STORY
EXCLUSIVE: Robin Black speaks about his latest mission at...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us