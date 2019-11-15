Riding High, Ramon Gonzales Seeks Another Win At ONE: AGE OF DRAGONS

Over the past three years, Ramon Gonzales has scored three victories, with all three of them coming by submission.

Gonzales, nicknamed “The Bicolano,” will try to make it 4-for-4 when he takes on Hexigetu at ONE: AGE OF DRAGONS on 16 November from the Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China.

A product of Hyper MMA, the Filipino Gonzales sat at just 1-2 and coming off back-to-back defeats when he stepped in to meet Deligerihu Liu in 2017.

One round and less than two minutes later, Gonzales had the beginning of his current three-bout win streak that also includes victories by the first-round submission over Dodi Mardian and Akihiro Fujisawa.

“I feel very blessed and excited,” Gonzales said.

“Blessed because I am still given the chance to fight and represent my country. And at the same time, I am excited to be on stage again to fight and show the Filipino Spirit.”

A Kyokushin karate black belt, Gonzales is a three-time Filipino National Champion in the full-contact discipline. Those skills now also include devastating ground and submission talents.

“My trainings are still continuous,” he said.

“But I make sure that my diet and weight is properly observed. I am always thinking of reaching my weight in a healthy way.”

Gonzales knows that he will need to be on top of his game against Hexigetu, who has scored three wins overall and is coming off a decision over Ovais Shah. He is a member of the China Top Team and owns a pair of submission wins.

“My opponent is a grappler and he is also the teammate of one of my opponents last time,” Gonzales said.

“I know he is a good fighter and this would be a good match for both of us. I cannot say what are his weaknesses, but I think his major strength is that he is a grappler.”

This will mark the first time Gonzales has been able to showcase himself competing in China after making several other stops for ONE Championship in the area.

“I am honored and excited,” he said.

“I have the chance to visit China, of course, and show the result of all the hard training that I have been through. I want to thank all the fans for still believing in me. We are ONE in this journey. Osu!”

ONE: AGE OF DRAGONS features Ilias Ennahachi defending his ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Championship against top contender Wang Wenfeng in the main event. Also, Roman Kryklia and Tarik Khbabez meet for the inaugural ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship.