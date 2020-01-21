Ritu Phogat aims to continue winning streak at ONE Championship

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS Preview Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020 IST SHARE

Ritu Phogat in action

Indian wrestling sensation Ritu Phogat goes for her second win in a row in her budding mixed martial arts career when she locks horns with China’s Pro MMA fighter Wu Chiao Chen at ONE: KING OF THE JUNGLE as the largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship (ONE) returns to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, 28 February. Phogat, who belongs to India’s most famous wrestling family, sizzled in her debut late last year when she beat Nam Hee Kim in the first round by technical knockout.

The 25-year-old will need to be at the top of her game against Wu, who is looking to make an impact in her debut.

“It was quite challenging to leave wrestling and join another sport but the win has increased my confidence. The ambience at ONE Championship has been amazing and I am overwhelmed by the love and support I have received so far from fans and from my teammates here in Singapore. I am looking forward to getting a win again,” said Phogat.

Other than Phogat, there will be 11 other bouts. In the main event, ONE World Champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand is scheduled to defend her ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Title against Janet “J.T.” Todd of the United States. The two were involved in an epic battle at the inaugural ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship battle in early 2019 and would reprise their sizzling rivalry with the ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Championship on the line.

In the co-main event of the evening, reigning ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao of Thailand will take on WPMF Bantamweight World Champion, Rocky Ogden of Australia for the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title. In a lightweight contest, former ONE World Title challenger Amir Khan of Singapore will take on ONE Warrior Series contract winner Kimihiro Eto of Japan. Veteran Yoshihiro “Sexyama” Akiyama of Japan and Korea returns to action against Sherif “The Shark” Mohamed of Egypt in a welterweight mixed martial arts contest.

Top women’s atomweight and former ONE World Title challenger Mei “V.V” Yamaguchi of Japan continues her march to the top of the weight class, this time by facing formidable Chinese adversary, Meng Bo. Unbeaten American bantamweight contender Troy Worthe will take on New Zealand’s Mark Fairtex Abelardo, a ONE Warrior Series contract winner.

Former ONE Featherweight World Champion Honorio “The Rock” Banario of the Philippines battles Thai superstar Shannon “OneShin” Wiratchai in a featherweight contest. Fan-favorite and former ONE World Title challenger Tiffany “No Chill” Teo of Singapore makes her highly-anticipated return to action against dangerous grappler Ayaka Miura of Japan.

In a ONE Super Series kickboxing contest, WFKO Kyokushin Karate World Champion Hiroki Akimoto of Japan faces OneSongchai R1 Champion Azwan Che Wil of Malaysia.

Lastly, ONE Strawweight Indonesian Tournament Champion Adrian “The Papua Badboy” Mattheis of Indonesia aims to bounce back from a tough loss to countryman Stefer Rahardian by claiming victory over CMPC 2015 Fighter Of The Year, “Wolf of the Grasslands” Hexigetu. Local hero Radeem Rahman, the first Singaporean martial artist in ONE Championship, goes head-to-head with Canada’s Jeff Chan.