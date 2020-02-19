Ritu Phogat’s MMA bout in Singapore will be in an empty stadium due to coronavirus threat

Ritu PhogatPicture source: Indian Express

What’s the story?

Ritu Phogat is all set to compete in her second Mixed Martial Arts bout, but this time amidst no spectators. Phogat (1-0) will face China’s Wu Chiao Chen (2-1) at One Championship’s ONE: King of the Jungle event on February 28. But the Singapore Indoor Stadium, where the fight will be held, will not be open to public.

In case you didn’t know

One Championship has already relocated one of its other events from Chongqing, China on April 11 to Jakarta.

As per the latest tally, Singapore has of 77 cases of the deadly coronavirus.

The heart of the matter

Chatri Sityodtong, founder and CEO of the Asian MMA promotion, said that all tickets bought for the event will be refunded. The game will be available globally on broadcast and streaming.

He wrote on his official Facebook page,

“In light of the coronavirus situation in Singapore, I have made the decision to convert ONE: King of the Jungle on February 28 into a closed event for broadcast only. The Singapore Indoor Stadium will not be open to the general public, but the event will proceed behind closed doors as scheduled live on all TV and digital platforms across 150 plus countries around the world.”

What’s next?

After signing with One Championship last February, the 25-year-old Phogat has been living and training in Singapore and the would be hoping to become the first girl from India to become a World Champion in mixed martial art when she faces Wu Chiao Chen.