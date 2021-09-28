Ritu Phogat vs. Itsuki Hirata, Seo Hee Ham vs. Stamp Fairtex - Semi-final matchups confirmed for atomweight world Grand Prix

Fans decided how Ritu Phogat, Itsuki Hirata, Seo Hee Ham, and Stamp Fairtex would match up, and it looks like there's a clear theme. The semifinal round for the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix has been set in stone.

It seems fans will witness striker vs. striker and grappler vs. grappler matchups. Indian wrestling icon Ritu Phogat will battle Japanese judoka Itsuki Hirata. Dangerous veteran Seo Hee Ham will take on former two-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex.

The four women will battle for a spot in the final and an opportunity to be considered the No.1-ranked atomweight. The contender will be next in line to challenge Angela Lee for the ONE women's atomweight world title.

Fan voting for the matchups opened immediately after the events of ONE: Empower in early September. The voting window closed on September 10, and the results were announced on the recent ONE: Revolution broadcast last Friday.

The matchups are certainly intriguing.

Ritu Phogat taking on Itsuki Hirata is a grappling fan's dream. Phogat comes from a famed fighting family in India and takes on an undefeated Japanese rising star. Hirata has a knack for taking her opponents down and submitting them.

On the other side of the bracket, there's veteran Seo Hee Ham, who has always been dangerous with her boxing. Ham's skills have earned her a cult following and a nickname like 'Hamderlei Silva.' She faces Stamp Fairtex, the former ONE kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion and one of the most talented strikers in the game.

Ritu Phogat vs. Itsuki Hirata, Seo Hee Ham vs. Stamp Fairtex

Ritu Phogat vs. Itsuki Hirata and Seo Hee Ham vs. Stamp Fairtex are incredible matchups. However, there's more reason for fans to celebrate.

Also announced was a bout between No.1-ranked atomweight Denice Zamboanga and Julie Mezabarba. Zamboanga is coming off a controversial decision loss to Seo Hee Ham. Mezabarba impressed in her ONE debut opposite perennial contender Mei Yamaguchi.

The semifinal round of the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix has been penciled in for the promotion's October 29 event. All four combatants are already deep in training, preparing for the all-important next round.

There's a lot at stake in this tournament, and fans are eager to watch the next chapter of this saga unfold.

Stay tuned to ONE Championship's official site or the ONE Super App for more breaking news on the historic ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix.

Also Read

Watch the promo for the Grand Prix below:

Mark Hunt's lawsuit against the UFC may be a big win for the fighters - read more here!

Edited by Avinash Tewari