Ritu Phogat wants to challenge Stamp Fairtex next

Ritu Phogat has had a perfect start to her mixed martial arts journey. The 2016 Commonwealth Games gold medalist has had two dominating performances and is now beginning to look upwards at the ONE Championship athlete rankings.

At the top of her list is undefeated phenom, Stamp Fairtex.

The 4-0 Fairtex Gym representative has caught the attention of the Indian dynamo.

“Stamp is a very talented athlete. I really like her zeal for martial arts," Ritu Phogat said. "She is already a World Champion in two sports, and there is so much to learn from her.”

The Thai striker has claimed two World Championships in ONE, including the Atomweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing titles, and she has been on a path towards an attempt at history by claiming gold in three separate sports.

Ritu Phogat would like to derail her attempt and assume the role as the next big thing in the atomweight division.

“We both have our strengths," Phogat said.

"She has more experience in the Circle than me right now, but I think both of us will have to adapt to different styles, as she is very good in Muay Thai and kickboxing, so she will definitely take the game to her strengths. When I face her, I have to definitely step up my game in striking."

There is no path to a World Championship that is easy. “The Indian Tigress” knows she must topple all challenges to earn her place among the elite.

“My dream is to become World Champion one day, and to do that, I have to go up against every top athlete here and win,” the Evolve MMA representative said.

“I have kept a schedule for myself, and I am following it strictly. The schedule includes functional training like yoga, cardio, and strength.

“My coach gave me a few drills to do at home to sharpen my focus and movements, and eventually, it will help in improving my skills. Also, I am shadow boxing and practicing my kicks a few times a week to improve my movements."

Ritu Phogat’s development into a complete martial artist continues as she chases the dream of becoming India’s first mixed martial arts World Champion.

If Stamp is next for “The Indian Tigress,” everyone can expect her to be ready for the battle.

“So whenever ONE decides to get me a match with Stamp, I promise you I will be ready to face her,” Ritu Phogat stated.