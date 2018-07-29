Robin Black to join BRAVE CF as analyst and commentator

Anand Thumbayil FOLLOW ANALYST News 38 // 29 Jul 2018, 15:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Embrace the Hostilities

What's the story?

Brave Combat Federation sources confirm they have signed Robin Black as the lead fight analyst for the creatives and broadcast segments.

In case you didn't know...

Robin Black is a Canadian Mixed Martial Arts expert and analyst. Known for his passionate style and unique psychological and technical breakdown, Black is one among the top talents in combat sports broadcasting.

He's also known from the glam rock band, Robin Black and the Intergalactic Rock Stars, formed in 1998. He now is a Canadian MMA reporter and colour commentator on The Score and the face of the Fight Network. He is a frequent guest at the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast and also known for making one-minute fight breakdowns on social media.

The heart of the matter

Robin Black, one of the most creative Mixed martial arts analysts in the business, hit Instagram stating that he has a new deal with BRAVE CF as their color commentator for the live show. The BRAVE CF's Chief Creative Officer, Hari Bagirath, later confirmed this news on his official twitter.

Mr. Black stated that he is proud to commentate for BRAVE CF and thrilled to contribute his skills for the wonderful athletes of BRAVE CF. He added that the team at BRAVE is so committed towards the growth of this great sport of mixed martial arts and he is super excited to be part of the team.

What's next?

The BRAVE CF's Chief Creative Officer Hari Bhagirath stated on Twitter that the organization has more major announcements to follow this year and the upcoming events and signings will be a testimony that Brave CF is the fastest growing MMA promotion in the world.

Mr Black's entry into the team will be a major boost for the organization and can catalyze its growth by bringing in a lot of new eyeballs to the show.