Rodlek Happy With Worldwide Exposure He Gets From Competing in ONE

ONE: DAWN OF HEROES was already stacked with a lot of world-class martial arts talent, but the addition of Thailand's Rodlek PK. Saenchaimuaythaigym to the card has made the event an absolute must-see for fans of non-stop action.

The 29-year-old Rodlek will face Scotland's Andrew Miller in a bantamweight Muay Thai bout on Friday, 2 August at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

It will be Rodlek's second appearance under the ONE Championship banner. The Channel 7 Stadium Muay Thai World Champion scored a thrilling unanimous decision victory over eight-time World Champion Liam Harrison back in June at ONE: LEGENDARY QUEST in his first outing.

"I was so nervous before my first bout," Rodlek admitted.

"However, I'm very glad and honored to be able to compete in ONE Championship, the world's largest martial arts organization, and to have people from around the world watching me."

The bout was originally between Thailand's Neunglanlek Jitmuangnon and Scotland's Chris Shaw, until a last-minute injury forced Neunglanlek to withdraw from the contest. Fortunately, Rodlek was willing to step in on short notice.

"When it comes to preparation, I am always ready to compete. I train every day, and I am always ready for a bout," he explained.

But Shaw had also injured himself and would be unable to compete, forcing Rodlek to face Miller, a compatriot of Shaw, instead.

Miller may have been born in Glasgow, Scotland but he now trains at the world-renowned Fairtex Gym in Pattaya, Thailand. During his time competing in the United Kingdom, the 28-year-old claimed multiple titles, but a victory over Rodlek would become a career highlight.

Rodlek has fought over 150 Muay Thai bouts so fans can count on him to perform at his best no matter who he is sharing the spotlight with.

"My camp takes care of me very well. We are like a family, but we also train very hard. I'm happy representing my gym. I look forward to performing in Manila as well as for people around the world. I'll try my best to win this bout,” he said.

Rodlek is already a household name in Thailand but signing with ONE gave him the opportunity to showcase his talents to a global audience -- an opportunity he never thought he would have when he took up the sport as a five-year-old.

"It's like a dream come true, to have a chance to compete for ONE in an overseas country. I'd like to thank to ONE for providing me with this opportunity. It's such a huge moment in my life. I am really happy, " he noted.