Rodtang looks back on submission loss to Demetrious Johnson: “Everything went blank”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has enjoyed many highs at ONE Championship, including his mixed-rules contest against MMA GOAT Demetrious Johnson at ONE X, the promotion’s 10-year anniversary spectacle, last year.

No athlete, especially those from different disciplines such as kickboxing or Muay Thai, had gone on to compete against the 14-time MMA world champion.

With the rules alternating between Muay Thai and MMA – the even rounds being contested under the latter – Rodtang had his chance to finish off the legend inside the opening round.

However, ‘Mighty Mouse’s’ ability to stand and bang alongside his pace disrupted the Thai striker’s rhythm. And when the flyweight king took matters into his own hands in round two, he closed the contest with a rear-naked choke at 2:13 of the frame.

Obviously, being submitted due to a choke was a strange feeling for the Muay Thai specialist.

Although he did find himself on the wrong end of some submission moves to prepare himself for that duel, little did he know he’ll feel like a dead man due to Johnson’s grip on the choke inside the ONE Championship circle.

Looking back at the match on the CUTZRADIO podcast, Rodtang said:

“[I felt] like a dead man. I stopped breathing. And everything went blank. When I regained my consciousness, I remembered that I still held his arm.”

Watch the full clip here:

Although he went on to suffer his first promotional defeat, ‘The Iron Man’ can still look back on that match as a golden opportunity to share the stage with one of the most iconic names in martial arts.