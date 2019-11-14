Roman Kryklia Is Bringing His Best To China In ONE: AGE OF DRAGONS

The Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China is going to get rocked on November 16.

ONE Championship’s latest extravaganza, ONE: AGE OF DRAGONS, is set to host a series of compelling martial arts contests. The co-main event itself, a rematch between Morocco’s Tarik “The Tank” Khbabez and Ukraine’s Roman Kryklia, is for the inaugural ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship.

For Kryklia, become ONE World Champion would mean setting him on a new path to stardom.

“Winning the title would mean the world to me,” Kryklia said.

“I just want to prove myself against the best. Becoming World Champion would mean a huge boost in my career.”

Kryklia is currently riding an eight-bout winning streak, featuring an impressive professional kickboxing record of 44-7 with 23 wins by knockout. Endowed with the right combination of height, reach, speed, and power, Kryklia is one of the most talented and competitive athletes in his chosen sport.

Kryklia is no stranger to competing in China. About a fifth of his career bouts was held in the country, and he’s enjoyed victory as well as familiarity with local fans. But aside from just winning, Kryklia also wants to win over some more Chinese fans by putting forth a spectacular performance.

“I love the Chinese crowd and fans,” Kryklia said.

“They are passionate and enthusiastic. I cannot wait to hear the crowd cheer, whether it is for me or for him. I am just ready to go.”

Ahead of his ONE Championship and ONE Super Series debut, Kryklia is all business. He recognizes the opportunity that’s in front of him and wants to put on a tremendous show at the Cadillac Arena.

“I am thankful ONE Championship has recognized my skill level and has given me a great opportunity for my debut,” he concluded.

“It comes with a lot of responsibility and I need to perform at my best. But I am almost finished with my training, and I am ready. I am looking forward to giving the fans a good show.”

Kryklia first met Khbabez four years ago, in the finals of the SUPERKOMBAT World Grand Prix in Romania. Unfortunately, he fell short of victory and suffered a painful loss. Now, he has the chance to turn the tide in his favor and claim vengeance.

Equipped with more experience and even more weapons, Kryklia is looking forward to facing his old rival.

“I know Tarik well enough as a fighter because we have already faced each other before,” he said.

“He likes to come forward and has a very aggressive style. He likes to throw a lot of punches. But I think his weakness might be my strength. You will just have to wait and see.”