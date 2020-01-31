Ronda Rousey opens up on fans asking her for a UFC comeback, whether fighting is still a priority

Ronda Rousey's time as a fighter was over in December 2016. She's never looked back since and rightfully so, as she has nothing to prove to anybody else. It was mentally draining for her to take two devastating losses in a row in just over 12 months.

She even had an incredible WWE run from February 2018 until early April 2019, where she achieved her goal of elevating the Women's division in the company. While that was a phenomenal achievement in itself, the crowning moment of her run was being responsible for the women headlining WrestleMania for the first time.

Ever since then, she's taken a backseat after being vocal about wanting to start a family.

She spoke on her YouTube channel about fighting and her future in it (H/T MMA Fighting):

“There’s not a day that goes by people aren’t telling me to fight,” Rousey said on her YouTube channel. “I have to try and think of it as, would I rather be the greatest of all time, or have everybody think I’m the greatest of all time? It used to be so important to me to have both. But now it’s got to the point where I don’t want to sacrifice myself and my family to prove that anymore to a bunch of people that don’t give a s**t about me.

She admitted that fighting is no longer a priority in her life:

“I know, and the people who love me know. It’s no longer a priority in my life. All the people that tell you, ‘Come on, fight again, do this again,’ they would never do that for me.”

She said that it was hard to be in a place where people only viewed her based on how she could fight. She credits her husband Travis Browne for changing that.

“It was actually my husband that taught me I’m so much more than just a fighter. I don’t have to fight myself into the ground to prove that I’m the greatest of all time when I already know that I am.”

She also admitted to having lost her identity in the UFC and needing to step away from that:

“That’s something I really had to deal with stepping away from the UFC was finding my identity without it, because I got so lost in it,”

It's clear as day that Rousey has no desire to fight again. She reached the pinnacle of the sport and will always be one of the pioneers of Women's MMA. If there was no Rousey, there would be no Women's MMA in the UFC and we would have missed out on seeing so many elite-level female fighters.

Just like her run in WWE, Rousey elevated the status of women in the UFC and MMA in general - proving that they could be headliners on the same level as men. While we'll never see her fight again, she earned her spot as the first woman in the UFC Hall of Fame.