Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira booked for the third time; New date revealed

Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira has been rescheduled once again, with UFC booking it for the third time in two months. The Brazilian was finally set to make his comeback after over a year away from the Octagon to face Brazilian legend Glover Teixeira, who hasn't lost in two years now.

While the fight was first booked for September 12th, Glover Teixeira tested positive for COVID-19. It was then re-booked for October 4th before Thiago Santos tested positive for COVID-19 himself.

The two Brazilians have been booked for the third time and will be expected to face off on November 7th, according to ESPN.

It's certainly a fight that makes sense since Thiago Santos last fought for the Light Heavyweight title against Jon Jones, giving the former Champion a tough time and coming close to a victory as well.

However, he had completely blown out his knees, having torn left LCL, PCL, MCL, meniscus, and cracked Tibia along with a partially torn right ACL. Despite this, he continued the fight and took Jon Jones to the limit in an enticing encounter.

Could Thiago Santos cement himself as an immediate title contender with a win?

It's not hard to see why the Thiago Santos-Glover Teixeira fight should be a number one contender's bout. Thiago Santos came close to winning the title while a win for Teixeira would make it five in a row.

In a division that will see a new Champion at UFC 253, any opponent will be a fresh one. It's going to be interesting to see how UFC handles the situation, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Thiago Santos get an immediate title shot after potentially beating Glover Teixeira.

As for Glover Teixeira, it could be his first title fight in over six years, if he wins.