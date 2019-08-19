Samy Sana Puts On Kickboxing Clinic Against Dzhabar Askerov

French-Algerian striker Samy “AK47” Sana continued his dominance in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix with his performance last August 16 at ONE: DREAMS OF GOLD in Bangkok, Thailand. Sana delivered a thorough beating, defeating veteran Dzhabar “Genghis Khan” Askerov of Russia.

Sana shocked the Singapore Indoor Stadium at ONE: ENTER THE DRAGON when he earned the unanimous vote over the legendary Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex in the tournament’s quarterfinals.

“AK47” scored the upset and booked himself a ticket to the semifinal round against Askerov.

The strategy could not deter the 30-year-old athlete as he was able to close in on “Genghis Khan” and drop him with a combination of thunderous hooks. History repeated itself as Sana once more took the reins in the second round where he continued to dominate his opponent.

Askerov then tried for a risky “Rolling Thunder” in the dying seconds of the round but failed to connect. In the third round, most of the strikes from the Frenchman connected until the bell rang, earning him another unanimous decision win.

Sana, after being medically cleared from his match, stuck around and kept a close eye on the Giorgio Petrosyan - Smokin’ Jo Nattawut bout where the Italian-Armenian legend was able to score a scintillating knockout victory.

With his win last Friday night at the Impact Arena, Sana now advances to the finals in ONE: CENTURY this October in Tokyo where he faces Petrosyan to crown the first ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion and determine the winner of the USD $1 million cash prize.