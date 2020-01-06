Sanda Champion Maira Mazar makes ONE Championship debut against Ayaka Miura

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS Feature Published Jan 06, 2020

Jan 06, 2020 IST SHARE

Maira Mazar

Brazil’s Maira Mazar has been patiently waiting to showcase her skills on the global scene. After joining ONE Championship, she now gets her opportunity to compete among the world’s best.

Mazar makes her promotional debut at ONE: A NEW TOMORROW on 10 January when she shares the ONE Circle with Ayaka Miura in Bangkok, Thailand.

The multiple-time Sanda Champion currently works as an assistant instructor at Evolve MMA in Singapore. She also holds a professional record of 6-2 with an impressive four wins by knockout and one by submission..

“ONE Championship is the largest event in Asia and one of the largest in the world,” Mazar said.

“For me, it is an honor to be part of it. I have been waiting for many years for an opportunity like this.”

Mazar wants to make a great impression in her debut with a first-round finish. To make that happen, she has been working to make herself a more well-rounded athlete.

“I train hard every day with a fight scheduled or not,” she said.

“The only difference is that when I do not have a fight scheduled, I try to improve the techniques I do not know very well yet and need to improve. And when I am in a fight camp, training is specific to that fight.”

Advertisement

The highly-decorated Mazar took up Sanda over a decade ago and later on decided to become a professional athlete.

She became the South American Sanda Champion, Pan American Sanda Champion, four-time Brazil National Sanda Champion, seven-time Sao Paulo Sanda Champion, and a member of the Brazil National Sanda Team.

Needless to say, martial arts is her passion, and now she looks to conquer an entirely new world in mixed martial arts.

“I love martial arts,” she said.

“I started training Sanda 18 years ago, but it was not my profession. When women started to excel in MMA, I saw the opportunity to have it as a profession, pursuing my dreams and seeking a better life for my family.”

Mazar is fully focused on leaving a good impression in her ONE debut.

“I am pretty excited (to be competing for ONE Championship),” Mazar said. “I believe that 2020 will be a very good year in my career.”