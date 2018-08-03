Interview: Sean Santella speaks about Joining BRAVE CF and more.

Anand Thumbayil FOLLOW ANALYST Exclusive 25 // 03 Aug 2018, 16:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Shorty Rock

Sean 'Shorty Rock' Santella, a native of Mount Olive fights out of New Jersey’s popular Miller Brothers MMA, which is headed by UFC veterans, Jim and Dan Miller. Shorty Rock is a well-known name in the combat world and he is considered one of the best flyweight ever.

Santella has more than 20 victories and half a dozen title belts to his name which includes the Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC). He had also fought and won in other promotions like Ring of Combat, Global Proving Ground, and PA Cage Fights.

A true veteran like him is a fit for the UFC octagon, but it hasn't happened yet because he had narrowly missed his chance due to various reasons. But the good news is that Santella will be fighting at another elite battleground soon.

The BJJ maestro Sean 'Shorty Rock' Santella will be facing the former Sambo world champion Velimurad Alkhasov at BRAVE14. Shorty Rock was happy to reach out to the BRAVE CF fans by speaking with Sportskeeda before his debut at the promotion.

Shorty Rock has more than 20 victories and half a dozen title belts to his name .

Congrats on being part of BRAVE CF, How does it feel to be fighting for BRAVE CF. What are you looking forward to?

Shorty Rock: I'm super excited to be fighting for brave it's my first time fighting internationally and for such a big promotion I can't wait to see where it brings my career they're starting to build their flyweight roster I'm excited to see the talent that they bring in.

You are about to face Velimurand Alkhasov in your promotional debut at BRAVE. He is the former ACB champion and also undefeated in MMA. How do you rate your next opponent?.

Shorty Rock: Velimurand is a super tough opponent he's an ACB former champion he's a Samba world champion I'm excited about the matchup I think the fans will be the true winner for this bout.

Velimurand is a former Sambo world champion. Are there any extra preparations taken at your camp to stalemate his Sambo game?

Shorty Rock: My preparation stays the same fight to fight I tweak my training Partners to give me a better look but other than that I train to be better each and every practice. I train with some of the best guys in the world. To me, a Sambo world champion is just another guy that has a lot of experience in MMA even though my opponent only has a handful of fights when you add in the Sambo matches he's a true vet

How much impact did Jim and Dan have in shaping your career as a fighter? Can you tell us a bit about your experience at Miller Brothers MMA?

Shorty Rock: Jim and Dan Miller have pretty much been with me since the beginning of my MMA career. They've helped me grow as a fighter and as a person I've been with them now almost 9 years and I teach full-time at Miller Brothers MMA so not only have they helped me along with my career they've also provided me with a dream job to provide for myself and my family. I split my Camp between Miller Brothers MMA in North Jersey and Ricardo Almeida and Nick Catone MMA in South Jersey doesn't get much better than that.

BJJ Vs Sambo

What is your take on the 'BJJ Vs Sambo' debate? Is any of these styles superior to the other?

Shorty Rock: I don't really look into the whole BJJ verse sambo debate they're both great martial arts to me it's really preferenced I fight MMA so I Look to learn a little bit of everything

On multiple occasions, you have narrowly missed your shot at fighting in the UFC due to many reasons. And you have bounced back and proved yourself each time. Can the fans see you fighting at UFC in the future?

Shorty Rock: Yeah I don't know what it is with the UFC I feel like I belong there I feel like I'm better than most of the roster but it is what it is I'm glad to be fighting for such a great promotion such as Brave and I'm concentrating on winning their title and seeing what the future holds. I think that with How brave is structured and what they plan on doing in the future I wouldn't mind fighting my whole career out there. If down the line the UFC decides maybe they want me to beat up their flyweights, I'd be happy to go there and prove that I belong there. But I think Brave has some of the best flyweights in the world me being one of them.

Is your camp still going on at New Jersey? When is your team heading to Morocco?

Shorty Rock: To be honest, I'm not sure exactly when I'm going out to Morocco I haven't received any of my itinerary or plane ticket but by Camp will continue out there my weight is good my condition is good it's just a matter of keeping everything going when I get out there. Hopefully, they give us enough time to maybe enjoy a day or two of the beautiful city that I've been hearing so much about.

I'm sure the BRAVE team will take care of that, Champ. It's been great speaking with you really looking forward to this fight and I hope that Dana & Co recognize your true potential and bring you to the UFC one day. Is there anything else you would like to tell our readers?

Shorty Rock: Thank you for having me. See you guys Aug 18!!!!

The Sportskeeda team really appreciate 'Shorty Rock' for taking the time to do this interview and wish him the best of luck for his for his future endeavors. BRAVE 14 will be held at Morocco on 18th August 2018 at the Omnisport Indoor Sports Club in Tangier.