Sean Strickland's head coach gives positive update on his status for UFC 293 main-event

Sean Strickland's coach Eric Nicksick provided a positive update with regards to his status for UFC 293, which is scheduled to take place in Sydney, Australia on September 10.

During his appearance on Submission Radio, Nicksick indicated that there is a strong possibility that Sean Strickland will challenge Israel Adesanya for the middleweight championship in the main event. He mentioned that he is optimistic after receiving the latest update from 'Tarzan.'

He said:

"All signs are pointing in a good direction, I know that. So, we just got done sparring just now. I'd ask Sean, 'Hey, what's the deal?' I'm going to be out there anyway, I'm going to be cornering Casey O'Neill and Manel [Kape]."

The Xtreme Couture coach also brought up that it would be great if the middleweight contender was included on the event along with O'Neill and Kape. He mentioned that there are still some specifics that need to be sorted out, but it appears as though 'Tarzan' will challenge Adesanya, saying:

"It'd be nice to get the third guy on the card, but right now all he's working on is getting his Visa in order. But the fight, the signs look like it's a yes, it's all pointing in a good direction but it hasn't been official yet, so we're still kind of in a holding pattern."

It remains to be seen whether the UFC will make the middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland official.

When did Sean Strickland last compete?

Sean Strickland last competed at UFC Vegas 76 on July 1, where he defeated Abusupiyan Magomedov.

'Tarzan' took a big risk as Magomedov was unranked and received an opportunity against a top-10 middleweight. With that in-mind, a loss could have resulted in Strickland being removed from the top-10 and facing an uphill battle to get back into title contention.

The 32-year-old instead made a statement as he earned a decisive second-round TKO win and a post-fight bonus for Performance of the Night. Based on his performance and getting out of the fight relatively unscathed, fans clamored for Strickland to earn the next title shot after it was reported that Dricus du Plessis wouldn't be able to compete at UFC 293.