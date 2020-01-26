Sergio Pettis shines on Bellator debut, finishes Alfred Khashakyan with nasty guillotine choke

Sergio Pettis (image courtesy - mmajunkie.com)

Sergio Pettis' Bellator debut was a fitting answer to the criticism he was subjected to during his tenure with the UFC. The youngest of the Pettis brothers was often looked down upon for his inability to finish fights but on Saturday night, the Milwaukee native made quick work of Alfred Khashakyan in their bantamweight clash at Bellator 238 inside The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

After sending Khashakyan crashing down on the mat with a massive right hand, Pettis showed composure on the ground, managing to lock in the guillotine choke and finishing his opponent within three minutes of the first round.

Khashakyan is no pushover himself and has finished all the fights he has won throughout his career. Khashakyan looked too eager from the beginning of the fight, managing to land a hard cross which stunned Pettis but he recovered brilliantly and countered Khashakyan with a nasty right hand that landed flush on the jaw and floored him.

Pettis saw the opportunity and pounced on it immediately, laying some vicious ground and pound on his counterpart and then transitioned into a deep guillotine choke that saw Khashakyan pass out.

Pettis now has two wins on the trot and will be looking to keep the momentum going on his quest to win the title.