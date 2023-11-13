"Sh*t could have been way worse" - When Joe Rogan narrowly escaped a car accident on his custom-made Porsche 911

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan once narrowly escaped a car accident while driving his Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

Back in May 2015, Rogan was driving to The Comedy Store in Los Angeles for his stand-up show, but on his way there, the car behind him crashed into his. Thankfully, he was not injured in the accident, and his car didn't sustain too much damage.

Speaking about it on his Instagram post, Joe Rogan revealed how the accident happened, writing:

"Traffic was stopped in front of me because the off-ramp at Highland off the 101 in LA was closed for construction and the dude behind me just didn't pay enough attention and or had sh*tty brakes. All things considered, I was just relieved that neither one of us was hurt and I could still drive my car."

He added:

"I was actually in a great mood all night despite, or even because of the accident and the opportunity to use it to put things in perspective. Sh*t could have been way worse, and for many people it often is."

Take a look at his post below:

Joe Rogan offers to commentate on a potential fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg

A potential fight between two tech giants, Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, has been talked about for months now. While it has garnered the attention of the world, it doesn't appear close to coming to fruition.

UFC CEO Dana White has also spoken about how he intends to make the fight happen. Speaking about it during an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, Elon Musk claimed that he is ready to fight anywhere, saying:

"Dana White thinks it would be a really big ticket fight... Let's do it... I'll do it anywhere. I literally said anywhere, any time, any rules."

Responding to the statement, Joe Rogan expressed his desire to commentate on the fight:

"It would be f**king huge, I would commentate on it. The place would go bananas."

Catch their comments in the clip below:

Expand Tweet

