“She already owns you” - Andrew Tate firing fresh shots at ‘small demon’ Greta Thunberg has Twitter worried for his safety

Andrew Tate, known for his controversial online presence, has once again engaged in a social media clash with Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg. This is not the first time the two have exchanged barbs on the internet, but the recent comments from 'Cobra' have raised concerns among Twitter users regarding his safety.

In a fresh tweet targeting Thunberg, Tate unleashed a harsh statement, stating:

"You are burning in the fiery pits of hell when a small demon crawls out from under a rock to observe your suffering."

The provocative nature of his words prompted swift reactions from fans, expressing worry and reminding him of previous encounters.

One Twitter user responded:

"Enjoy prison, motherfu* she already owns you,"

alluding to Tate's recent legal issues.

Another user sarcastically referred to the consequences he faced in a previous feud with Thunberg, stating:

"Oh no. The last time you targeted her you got raided and roasted. Tempting the universe 🤣."

Tate's history of engaging in online conflicts, particularly with Thunberg, has not gone unnoticed. One fan reminded others of a previous incident, stating:

"Remember the time you tried to pick a fight with a teenager on Twitter and got told you had a small d*ck AND you went to jail? That was awesome! That was the most epic take-down in Twitter history. His fragile ego will NEVER let him forget it or let it go."

she got you good though

Andrew you're rich. That's the cause of your dismay. You have many haters. I know you didn't make the females do what they chose to do. Sorry. smile you'll be fine. I already have people shunning me because I understand you.

Greta is the goat don't get it twisted bruh watch urself

When Greta Thungberg humbled Andrew Tate for boasting about his automobile collections

Greta Thunberg delivered a powerful response to notorious social media personality Andrew Tate after he bragged about his car collection's massive emissions and tagged her in a tweet.

In his tweet, Andrew Tate boasted about his fleet of cars, including a Bugatti with a W16 8.0L quad-turbo engine and two Ferrari 812 Competizione models with 6.5L V12 engines:

"Hello @GretaThunberg, I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their enormous emissions."

Unfazed by Tate's provocation, Greta Thunberg responded with wit and resilience, tweeting,

"Yes, please do enlighten me. Email me at [email protected]"

While Greta chose to maintain her composure, Tate, no stranger to controversy, retaliated by retweeting hateful comments and engaging in video responses. He attempted to twist the narrative and insult Thunberg, but his reactions only fueled further backlash.