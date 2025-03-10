"She wasn't that big back then" - When Joe Rogan agreed that Kanye West's infamous MTV VMAs incident made $1.6 billion-worth Taylor Swift "famous"

Joe Rogan once sparked controversy by agreeing with Kanye West's infamous claim that he made Taylor Swift famous. During an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan and comedian Shane Gillis discussed the long-running feud between 'Ye' and Swift, now a billionaire and global superstar, citing the rapper's 2016 song Famous.

The feud dates back to the 2009 MTV VMAs when West interrupted Swift’s Video of the Year acceptance speech to insist Beyoncé deserved the award. Years later, West reignited tensions with Famous, rapping, “I made that b**** famous.”

While he claimed Swift had approved the lyrics, she denied it, later calling it “misogynistic.” A leaked phone call fueled the debate, but an unedited version later surfaced, proving she was not informed about the controversial line.

Discussing the incident, Rogan said:

“She [Swift] wasn't that big back then."

Check out Joe Rogan's comment below:

Joe Rogan weighs in on Taylor Swift facing backlash from NFL fans

Joe Rogan has weighed in on the backlash surrounding Taylor Swift’s growing presence in the NFL, defending the pop star against criticism from football fans. Swift’s relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has drawn attention from her massive fanbase, bringing a new audience to the sport. However, some NFL fans have expressed frustration, arguing that her influence is distracting from the game.

In a recent JRE episode, Rogan discussed the controversy with comedians Matt McCusker and Shane Gillis. While his guests criticized Swift’s frequent appearances during NFL broadcasts, Rogan questioned the outrage:

"I find it so fascinating how many people, for whatever reason, are opposed to it. They don't like that she's so popular."

McCusker argued that Swift was “ruining the game,” while Gillis admitted he found the repeated camera shots frustrating. Rogan, however, dismissed the complaints, suggesting fans were overreacting.

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on Taylor Swift below (19:52):

