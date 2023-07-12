“She’s kind of turned into an awkward bully” - Cat Zingano calls out Cris Cyborg for 'creepy' behavior, says she's diminishing her legacy

Cat Zingano recently opened up about Cris Cyborg's behavior towards her and noted that it has resulted in her losing respect for the Bellator women's featherweight champion.

During her appearance on The MMA Hour, Zingano described what Cyborg has been doing in order to get a fight with her. She mentioned that she once had a great deal of respect for the Brazilian MMA legend, but that has since changed due to her awkward behavior:

"She's [Cris Cyborg] not my favorite person...She's kinda creepy to me, like she does really creepy cringy things. It's a bummer because I really did respect her for a long time...and I really don't know what she's trying to do with her legacy right now. She's kind of turned into an awkward bully and it just bums me out."

The former UFC women's bantamweight title challenger brought up the antics that Cyborg did during her most recent bout with Leah McCourt. She mentioned that the reigning Bellator women's featherweight champion purchased a domain and constantly commented on her posts with the url, which has angered her to a degree, saying:

"What is that like a sociopath? Like why are you constantly thinking about me? Why are you constantly messing with me? And it's weird because it's on one hand, I wanna beat the shit out of her the second I see her...The other one is how cringy and creepy and stalkery she is. It makes me think of a restraining order."

It remains to be seen whether Cyborg will respond to Zingano's claims as their rivalry is clearly personal now.

Cat Zingano reveals that she is challenging Cris Cyborg next

It appears as though Cat Zingano will get an opportuntiy to settle her differences with Cris Cyborg in the cage as she revealed that she will be challenging her for the Bellator women's featherweight championship next.

During the affromentioned appearance, the No.1 ranked Bellator women's featherweight provided a timetable for the potential title fight. She mentioned that she was told that the promotion is targeting either September or October, saying:

"I was told to get ready by the end of September-early October, so I don't have an exact date. That [Cris Cyborg] is supposedly the opponent and I don't have a location either, but that's the plan."

