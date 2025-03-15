"She was tired of being second" - When Joe Rogan's podcast guest shared eye-opening take on how football ended Tom Brady's marriage

Joe Rogan and comedian Brian Simpson once discussed NFL star Tom Brady’s divorce from his wife, Gisele Bundchen.

Ad

In episode #1915 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast, released in 2022, Rogan and Simpson reflected on Brady’s divorce, with the comedian addressing the challenges of balancing marriage and career. Simpson argued that Brady’s obsessive dedication to football likely played a role in the split. He also pointed out that women don’t like being prioritized as a second option, saying:

"That's why Tom Brady getting divorced. [You think that's why?] Yeah, because you can't be that good and be a good— you can't be a great anything and be a— maybe you can be great at two, maybe a great husband and a great quarterback, but you can't be a great quarterback, a great husband, a great father. It's like you can't.”

Ad

Trending

He continued:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“[It's probably laser-obsessed with football]. She's tired of being second. Women don't like— if you ask the average woman how they feel about their husband's PlayStation, they gonna all be like, they f**king hate that device because he chooses it over them constantly."

Check out Brian Simpson's comments below (00:19):

Ad

Brady and Bundchen got married in 2009 and remained together until 2022. They announced their divorce that same year, and reports suggested that the settlement reached approximately $733 million.

Joe Rogan shares his thoughts on failing marriage rates in America

On episode #147 of JRE MMA, Joe Rogan spoke with former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley and his coach, Tim Welch. At one point in the conversation, they discussed the rising divorce rates in America.

Ad

Rogan highlighted how social media, particularly Instagram, contributes to infidelity, arguing that many married women use the platform to seek attention from other men, which can lead to relationship issues. He said:

"Instagram is essentially an infidelity accelerating machine. I know guys who are married, and their wives page[s] is all their wife sticking thei t*tties out and sticking their butt out. I mean, it's literally the whole page. And I'm not talking about girls who are professional fitness influencers that are just showing how good their body is. I'm talking about regular gals."

Ad

He continued:

"Some of them are just *ss and t*tties, and like, 'Do you like my feet?' And they're married! Right? So, you know they're getting bombed on in the DMs, like constantly. And if something goes wrong in the marriage, they have probably so many options. Pro-athletes are DM'ing them. Who knows, you know?"

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (00:27):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.