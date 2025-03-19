"Shirt off, bottles of champagne covering his table" - When Bert Kreischer recalled wild night with Tracy Morgan on Joe Rogan’s podcast

UFC commentator Joe Rogan is a close friend of comedian Bert Kreischer. The comedian once recounted a wild night he had with popular actor Tracy Morgan on episode #73 of the Joe Rogan Experience.

Ad

Kreischer hung out with Morgan when he worked at the Boston Comedy Club in New York. The 30 Rock star allegedly gave the up-and-coming comedian some Phencyclidine.

Later that night, Kreischer was invited by Morgan's friend to a club. Funnily enough, when he reached the club, Morgan was already waiting with his shirt off.

Kreischer recalled the incident, saying:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Tracy is in downtown Soho, like that, right on Houston, right? And he's in a club that is like one of those railroad clubs where it goes all the way back. You have to, like, walk down a flight of five stairs to get to it. And he's in the back. He's been there, like, 20 minutes, and he is holding court with his shirt off. Shirt off, bottles of champagne covering his table," Kreischer said.

Ad

Trending

The 52-year-old was the only one who was white, and the waitress mistakingly gave the bill to Kreischer, mistaking him for the group's manager. Morgan flipped, citing racism, and created a ruckus before bouncers threw him out.

After being kicked out, Morgan told Kreischer they escaped without paying the bill, which was around $6000. That was the first and last time Kriescher hung out with Morgan.

Check out Bert Kreischer's comments on Joe Rogan Experience below (2:52):

Ad

Ad

Bert Kreischer shares hilarious story of daughter choking him out to Joe Rogan

Comedian Bert Kreischer recently recalled a hilarious story of his daughter Ila choking him out. Apparently, Kreischer's daughter had been learning Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu from famed instructor Eddie Bravo.

The comedian's daughter was 15 at the time, and so, he never thought she could choke him out. However, Kreischer found out she could the hard way. He revealed the story on episode #2291 of Joe Rogan Experience:

Ad

"We're on vacation, and she goes, 'You gonna be easy? You slow down there, big guy? I'll choke you out.' And I was like, 'Oh, you're going to choke me out?' She goes, 'It's easier to choke out big guys.' And I went, 'Really?' She goes, 'I find it easier.' And I was like, 'Okay.' I was like, 'Try to choke me out.' Joe, this little needle arm went around my neck, and I swear to God, what is she, like 15 at the time? I just went tap."

Ad

Check out Bert Kreischer's comments on Joe Rogan Experience below (2:50:36):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.