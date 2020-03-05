Shocking details emerge as alleged victims testify during proceedings of sexual assault case against UFC Welterweight

Razak Alhassan

UFC Welterweight Razak Alhassan's career is jeopardized as the alleged victims of sexual abuse at the hands of the fighter testified on Tuesday, providing shocking details of the incident during the proceedings of the sexual assault case filed against Alhassan back in 2018. (h/t MMA Fighting)

Per Star-Telegram, the victims were aged 20 and 22 during the incident and they apparently came home intoxicated after celebrating the birthday of an off-duty policeman and that's where they got assaulted by Alhassan.

According to Tarrant County prosecutor Allyson Kucera, Alhassan used to work as a bouncer at a bar back then and apparently asked the elder woman for a favor in return for letting the younger woman inside the bar.

"What are you going to do for me?" asked Alhassan.

Alhassan has been accused of assaulting the women at the younger woman's house at the Varsity Bar in Fort Worth, Texas. Alhassan, who is out on bail but hasn't been booked for a fight by the UFC since the incident, has denied all the allegations and his prosecutor stated that he had consensual intercourse with the younger woman and didn’t have anything to do with the older woman.

Witnesses testified stating that the women were drunk and Alhassan was around them and it looked like they were having a good time, “giggling and laughing all night.”

Alhassan reportedly drove the women to the younger woman's home and the next thing that the younger woman remembers is Alhassan forcing himself on her. She said that after Alhassan finished assaulting her, he moved on to the older woman, who was intoxicated and slurring.

"I didn’t know what to do. I was scared. I froze. It felt like I should have erupted. Instead, I didn’t. I froze."