Shogun just glad to be back

Darryl Rigby FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 26 // 21 Jul 2018, 06:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Following months of frustration, Shogun Rua is relieved to finally be making his return to the cage this Saturday in Hamburg.

After defeating Gian Villante last March, a series of unfortunate incidents have meant a number of scheduled bouts have fallen through for the Brazilian, keeping him sidelined for well over a year.

Ahead of his potential number one contender bout opposite Anthony Smith, Shogun is just glad to be dusting off the cobwebs and climbing back into the cage where he belongs.

“I’m really happy because it was really tough,” the former light heavyweight champion told Sportskeeda’s, Harry Kettle.

“I did pretty much three training camps to have one fight, first in Japan where, almost at fight week, I had to drop out. Then we were preparing to fight in Chile against Ozdemir – they then changed it here to Hamburg, and then they changed the opponent."

"It’s very frustrating for us as fighters to be preparing and not competing so I’m very happy that I’m here and I’m going to fight.”

With such uncertainty over his next opponent, Shogun said the most challenging aspect was staying in shape without overtraining.

“The hardest part is the intense training because you can’t really train for so long without starting to decline so it’s tough to measure the training and keep in shape when you’re not competing in order to peak at the right moment.”

Shogun is currently riding a three-fight win streak – his longest string of victories since his days fighting for PRIDE. The impressive run has put him within touching distance of another crack at the title he lost in 2011, although the man from Curitiba says there’s been no magic formula to his new-found success.

“I think those are merits not only for myself but also for my team. I think it’s just a result of focus and determination and training, and that’s about it.”

Shogun Vs Smith headlines this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event in Hamburg, Germany.